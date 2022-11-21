MOTORCYCLIST, 60, INJURED IN SPRING VALLEY CRASH

East County News Service

November 21, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A 60-year-old man from National City suffered serious injuries early this morning in a motorcycle crash in Spring Valley.

Around 3:50 a.m., the victim was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle on westbound Jamacha Blvd. at Gillespie Drive when he missed a curve and struck a raised concrete median, according to Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol.

He was ejected from the motorcycle as it overturned and suffered major injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego.

This incident is still under investigation. It has yet to be determined if alcohol and or drugs were a factor in this crash.