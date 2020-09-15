MOTORCYCLIST DIES AFTER LEMON GROVE CRASH

East County News Service

September 15, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – A man riding with a group of motorcyclists near the intersection of Sweetwater Road and Broadway in Lemon Grove yesterday at 10:40 p.m. lost control and struck a guard rail.

He sustained serious injuries and died at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts by deputies.

The group he was with stayed at the scene to assist and provide witness statements, according to the Sheriff’s department.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of family. The Lemon Grove traffic unit is handling this investigation.


