MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ALPINE CRASH

August 31, 2020 (Alpine) – A motorcyclist died traveling north on Lyons Valley Road south of Japatul Valley Road in Alpine yesterday around 1:38 p.m. went off the roadway, struck a rock and plummeted 50 feet down a hillside.

“Unfortunately, due to the injuries sustained, the rider succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” says Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol.

The rider, a 52-year-old man from San Diego, was riding a 2020 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle. His identity will be released by the county Medical Examiner after notification of family.