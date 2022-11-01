MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN LAKESIDE CRASH

East County News Service

November 1, 2022 (Lakeside) – This morning shortly before 6 a.m., a 61-year-old man from Lakeside died at the scene of a solo motorcycle crash.

According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol, the victim was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Morena Avenue to westbound Vigilante Road in Lakeside, when he failed to negotiate a curve. He struck a raised curb, a street sign and a fence.

The motorcyclist was ejecte4d into the roadway and sustained major injuries despite wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead on site.

Moreno Avenue was closed for a short time during the investigation but has since been re-opened.

It has yet to be determined if alcohol and or drugs were a factor in this crash.