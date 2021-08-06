MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH IN JULIAN

By Miriam Raftery

August 6, 2021 (Julian) – An Oceanside man driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide died at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident this afternoon on State Route 79, north of KQ Ranch Road in Julian. A Ramona woman also suffered injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol, around 1:20 p.m. the victim, 33, was heading north on State Route 79 when he crossed the center line and had a head-on crash with a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a Ramona woman, 41, who was heading south.

The rider was ejected off the motorcycle and landed in the roadway. His motorcycle continued out of control and struck a Toyota Landcruiser driven by a 62-year-old Arizona woman. At the same time, another Oceanside man, 57, also riding a 2016 Harley motorcycle northbound, struck vehicle debris in the roadway which caused him to lose control of his motorcycle and fall over.

CHP and fire personnel responded to the scene of the crash. The rider of the 2008 Harley Davidson succumbed to his injuries on scene. The female in the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment. The other motorcyclist and driver of the Toyota Landcruiser were uninjured as a result of the crash.

The identity of the deceased will be released through the Medical Examiner’s office once family notification has been made.

“Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets and the driver of the Volkswagen and Toyota was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Currently, it is unknown if alcohol and or drugs were a contributing factor,” says Officer Travis Garrow with the CHP.