MOTORCYCLIST SUSTAINS MAJOR INJURIES IN EL CAJON COLLISION

East County News Service

December 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – Two people were injured when a motorcycle rear-ended a Volkswagen on Christmas Eve in El Cajon.

The motorcyclist, a 62-year-old El Cajon man, was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Broadley Avenue over State Route 67 when he struck a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan that was stopped at a red light, directly in front of the motorcycle, according to Officer Matthew Baranowski with the California Highway Patrol.

The rider, who was ejected, was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 30-year-old San Diego man, had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Three passengers in the Volkswagen, a San Diego woman, 29, and two juveniles, were not injured.

“It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash,” Officer Baranowski says.