MOTORCYLIST DIES IN HEAD-ON CRASH ON STATE ROUTE 67

By Miriam Raftery

May 31, 2025 (Poway) – A 22-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a head-one crash with a Ford Truck hauling a boat along State Route 67 north of Poway Road today.

Deputies from the Poway Sheriff’s station responded to a report of the collision at State Route 67 and Ellie Lane around 11:45 a.m. Poway Fire and paramedics arrived and performed life-saving measure, but the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Sara Siebers posted on Facebook that the motorcyclist “hit the pylons and crossed over into oncoming traffic. Hit us head on.”

The crash shut and ensuing investigation shut down the highway in both directions for hours, causing long detours for motorists traveling to or from Ramona.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released, pending notification of family.

Traffic investigators from the Sheriff’s station in Poway are investigating this case, along with the Medical Examiner’s office. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the fatal crash, says Sergeant David Arnold Sr. with the Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff is asking witnesses who may have seen the crash or taken video to call (858)513-2814 or contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.