MOTORIST DIES AFTER STRIKING TRUCK STOPPED ON FREEWAY SHOULDER

East County News Service

July 31, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A San Diego man, 27, was killed after his black Toyota sedan veered out of traffic lanes and hit a white box truck parked on the shoulder of I-15 northbound, near Friar’s Road. The driver of the white box truck, a 25-year-old Spring Valley man, had stopped due to a flat tire. He was standing on the shoulder and suffered injuries after the collision pushed the truck against him Friday around 1:09 a.m.

California Highway Patrol and an ambulance responded.

The driver of the Toyota was trapped inside the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Multiple lanes were closed during on-scene investigation. All lanes were opened at 3:59 am.

According to the CHP, at this time, it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this collision. The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by the CHP San Diego Area.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.