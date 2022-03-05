MOTORIST SHOT ON HIGHWAY 94 IN SPRING VALLEY

By Miriam Raftery

March 5, 2022 (Spring Valley) – State Route 94 is shut down this morning for investigation of a car-to-car shooting that injured a woman who was driving a white Ford Edge. She was traveling west on 94 just east of Kenwood Drive, along with two male passengers, at 5:40 a.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled p behind and opened fire.

“Several of the rounds penetrated the vehicle and the female driver was struck. This caused driver of the Ford to veer to the left and crash into the center median,” says Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol. “The unknown vehicle fled the scene westbound on State Route 94.”

After the shooting, the passengers immediately called 911. California Highway Patrol Units, medical personnel and San Diego County Sheriff Deputies arrived on scene moments later. The victim was transport to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego and is currently being treated for her injuries.

The freeway has been closed for the investigation but is expected to reopen midmorning.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the CHP El Cajon Area Office at 619-401-2000.