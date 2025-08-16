MOUNT LAGUNA LIVING HISTORY BRINGS PAST ALIVE AUGUST 30-31

East County News Service

August 16, 2025 (Mt. Laguna) – Enjoy a free tour to learn about indigenous people and settlers who have lived in the area at the Mount Laguna Living History event on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31.

Meet at the Red-Tailed Roost Activity Center, located at mile marker 22.5 on Sunrise Highway in Cleveland National Forest, the route that takes you over Mt. Laguna.

Tour times are from 9.a.m. to 11 a.m. both days, with an additional tour on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dogs are not allowed on the tours.