Mount Miguel 60th reunion coming on Oct. 4 at Town & Country

East County News Service East County News Service

Sept. 16, 2025 (Spring Valley) -- Mount Miguel High School Class of 1965 is getting ready for its 60th class reunion.

Leaders from the Matadors 1965 class have put out the word that they are looking for classmates from thier year to join them in the event set for 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Town & Country Resort and Hotel.

Tickets are $110 per person and include dinner and dancing. A limited number of free tickets are available for those who need financial assistance.

A block of rooms at the Town & Country Resort and Hotel in Mission Valley have been reserved for Oct. 3-5. To reserve a room, call (619) 291-7131 or (800) 772-8527. You can also visit Town & Country's website for more information on staying at the resort.

For more details on the reunion or to help find classmates, contact JoAnne Burke at (619) 316-3225 or (619) 469-7350.