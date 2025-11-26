Mount Miguel High School to become “Mount Miguel Early College High School,” expanding college opportunities

Board approval marks a major milestone for Spring Valley school, enhancing college readiness programs and building on past successes

Source: Grossmont Union High School District

November 26, 2025 (Spring Valley) - Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) Governing Board President Dr. Gary C. Woods announced the Board’s official approval to rename Mount Miguel High School as Mount Miguel Early College High School (MMECHS), effective July 1, 2026. The change is part of a plan to expand opportunities for all Mount Miguel students to earn college credit, experience college-level rigor, and prepare for college and careers.

“This milestone allows all students to take college courses in high school thanks to Mount Miguel’s staff and Mount Miguel Teacher Dr. Mark Jeffers’ steadfast visionary leadership, broadening college and career opportunities for all Matadors,” said Dr. Woods.

Matador Early College (MEC) Program

Since 2014, through the MEC program – founded by Dr. Jeffers – Mount Miguel students have enrolled in and attended UC/CSU-transferable courses at Grossmont College and Cuyamaca College – part of the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District that serves East County – gaining firsthand experience in a college environment. To date, students have completed 585 college courses with a 97% pass rate, and several Matadors have graduated high school with an Associate Degree already earned.

“These students are not just earning credits – they’re becoming college students,” said Dr. Jeffers. “The Early College experience helps students understand what college success requires, and they discover they are capable of succeeding.”

“The program let me start college courses as a sophomore and graduate with my high school diploma and an Associate’s Degree at 17,” said Mount Miguel High School and MEC alum Abagail Wojnowski. “That experience set the foundation for growth and confidence. I went on to UC Berkeley and earned my bachelor’s at 19.”

Board Approves Schoolwide Expansion of Opportunities

In partnership with Cuyamaca College – whose President, Dr. Jessica Robinson, is a proud Mount Miguel alum – Mount Miguel has developed a comprehensive Early College High School plan to expand these opportunities to all students. The GUHSD Governing Board approved a one-year partnership agreement with Cuyamaca that expands access to college courses and creates seamless dual enrollment pathways, prioritizing students who may not already be college-bound or who come from underserved or underrepresented backgrounds. The agreement ensures the two institutions coordinate enrollment, align schedules and curriculum, share information, and provide counseling, academic monitoring, and student success support.

“MEC has already transformed the lives of hundreds of students,” said Dr. Robinson. “These students are gaining confidence, leadership, and a vision for their future. By formalizing this agreement, we are opening doors earlier and expanding opportunities for all Mount Miguel students.”

