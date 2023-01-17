MOUNTAIN-AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTS CLOSED TUESDAY

East County News Service

January 17, 2023 (San Diego's East County) -- Due to the winter storm, the Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Spencer Valley School District and Warner Unified School District will all be closed today, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The closures are a result of weather and road conditions, to keep students safe. The storm yesterday and overnight caused numerous incidents of flooded roads, rockslides, downed trees and other hazards.