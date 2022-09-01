MOUNTAIN EMPIRE HIGH SCHOOL SHELTERING PETS AND PEOPLE AS FIRE CONTINUES

Source: County News Service

Photo: CC via Bing

September 1, 2022 (Pine Valley) -- Shelter for people affected by the Border 32 fire continues to be provided at Mountain Empire High School, located at 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley. The shelter has been opened for people and pets. The San Diego Humane is providing support on site.

A shelter for large animals has been opened at the County of San Diego’s South Animal Shelter, located at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita.

Follow @SDSheriff and @CALFIRESANDIEGO on twitter for updates. 

For an interactive map with updated emergency information, visit http://emergencymap.sandiegocounty.gov.

For the latest emergency updates in English and Spanish, visit www.sdcountyemergency.com and download the SD Emergency app.


