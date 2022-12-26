MOUNTAIN LION EXPERT TO SPEAK JAN. 20 IN ALPINE

East County News Service

December 26, 2022 (Alpine) – Robin Parks, field representative with the Mountain Lion Foundation, will give a “Mountain Lions 101” presentation on January 20 at 1 p.m. in the Alpine branch of the San Diego County Library (1752 Alpine Blvd., Alpine).

“Some of this interest has been prompted by the whole P-22 matter,” says Parks, referencing the mountain lion that gained fame for surviving in the Hollywood Hills before being euthanized at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park earlier this month due to injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle and other health conditions including a skullyfracture and kidney failure.

Parks says local interest is also due to “the increase in cat activity in Pine Valley, Descanso, Guatay, Japatul Valley, and other places in East County over the last several months.”

There have been numerous sightings of mountain lions, also called cougars or pumas, as well as instances of livestock losses to big cats in our region.

This presentation will cover basic mountain lion biology, how to tell aggressive from non-aggressive behavior, safety tips and countermeasures, tips to protect pets and wildlife, plus myths and misinformation about mountain lions.

Due to the graphic nature of some content, this presentation is not suitable for children under age 12.