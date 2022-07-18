MT. HELIX FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL BACK IN FULL SWING AUGUST 20

Source: Mt. Helix Park Foundation

July 18, 2022 (La Mesa) - The Mt. Helix Food and Wine Festival on August 20th provides spectacular views at sunset with tastes of top restaurants and beverage companies, artwork by local artists and dancing under the stars to music by Surfs Up, a Beach Boys cover band and the Surf Birdz.

This is a “party with a purpose,” supporting one of San Diego’s most beautiful historic places.

Advance tickets are available at www.MtHelixPark.org/events. Tickets start at $65.

Returning vendors include Helix Brewing Company, Mike Hess Brewing, Trevi Hills Winery, San Pasqual Winery, Hooley's, The Hills and more.

For more information, visit mthelixpark.org or call 619-741-4363 or call Krista Powers at 619-985-1445 or email kpowers@mthelixpark.org.