MT. HELIX MAN SENTENCED FOR BRUTAL STABBING DEATH OF HUSBAND

East County News Service

Photo: Daniel Scott Jordan. Courtesy Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

January 12, 2023 (Mt. Helix) – A man who fled the state after his husband was found murdered at their Mt. Helix home was found in Nevada and this week pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, was sentenced today to serve 16 years to life in prison. His husband, Kevin Powell, 38, was stabbed 50 times and was found with a kitchen knife embedded in his chest, according to the prosecution.

Powell was reportedly seeking a divorce when the killing occurred at the couple’s home on Carmen Drive.

Chula Vista Police found the body on August 11, 2020 after they were asked to conduct a welfare check by Powell’s employer, the city of Chula Vista. A human resources manager, he previously worked for San Diego County and other jurisdictions.

Jordan was arrested in Las Vegas nine days after the murder. Police indicated he attempted suicide and was hospitalized after being apprehended.