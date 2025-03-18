MT. HELIX PARK CELEBRATES CENTENNIAL APRIL 12 WITH DUELING PIANOS, DINNER AND DANCING

By Miriam Raftery

March 18, 2025 (Mt. Helix) – You’re invited to join the 100th anniversary celebration of Mt. Helix Park with a Roaring ‘20s themed party on April 12 from 4:30 - 8 p.m. in the Mt. Helix Nature Theater. Enjoy delicious appetizers and dinner from Bekker's Catering, followed by dueling pianos and dancing under the stars. Beer, wine and soft drinks are included as well.

All tickets include shuttle service to and from the parking lot, entertainment, appetizers, dinner, dessert, beer, wine, and soft drinks.

Ticket Price: $125 Single - $1,250 Table of 10

Optional add-on VIP Valet from the Top: $50 per car

Buy tickets at this link: TICKETS

The 501(c)(3) Mt. Helix Park Foundation was formed by community members to save the historical amphitheater and nature preserve in 1999. Governed under the original Yawkey Family Trust from 1925, the Foundation does not receive government funds, and the board of directors, in partnership with volunteers and our two staff members, works year-round to raise money to cover expenses and ensure the park will remain free and available to future generations.