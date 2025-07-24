MT. HELIX PARK FOUNDATION FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL AUG. 16 FEATURES GATSBY THEME

By Karen Pearlman

Miriam Raftery also contributed to this report

Las t year's Mt. Helix Park Foundation Food & Wine Festival event was a

hit. (Photo courtesy Mt. Helix Park Foundation)

July 24, 2025 (La Mesa) – A privately owned "public" park and nature preserve with an outdoor ampitheater toward the top, East County is fortunate Mount Helix Park is open 365 days a year and has no entrance fee. Thousands annually hike its trails, sit by the 35-foot stone cross at the top and take in sweeping views across San Diego County.

But keeping the six-acre park -- celebrating its 100th year in 2025 -- open for free comes at a cost for its operations and upkeep.

With that in mind, the nonprofit Mt. Helix Foundation . which owns and maintains the park grounds, is hosting its annual fundraiser on Aug. 16. The foundation will transform the scenic hilltop of Mt. Helix into a vibrant celebration of culinary arts, fine beverages and community spirit for the 18th Annual Mt. Helix Food & Wine Festival, In honor of the centennial, this year's celebration will feature a Great Gatsby theme reflecting the site's historical roots complete with a speakeasy, two live bands and dancing under the stars.

The event is recognized as one of East County’s premier gatherings, and serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser to preserve and enhance the historic park, said Krista Powers, executive director of the Mt. Helix Park Foundation.

Powers said the Food & Wine Festival typically draws 700 people. The park's biggest yearly draw is Easter sunrise services, which attracts about 1,800 people to the top. Christmas activities bring close to 1,000 people to the site annually.

"This is a critical annual fundraiser we do so that we can keep the gates open and the park free for the community to enjoy," Powers said.

"One of the cool things about Mt. Helix Park being one of the most special, historic, one-of-a-kind places in the United States is it being free to the community. That means that parents and grandmas and grandpas and families don’t have to pull out their wallet or look at their family budget to see if they can afford to go somewhere and make memories. We see a lot of families that’ll come up -- 10 people, grandparents, multiple generations, multiple cousins, everybody -- and have picnics in the park, play in the park...

"So it’s just really neat to see these people be able to come up and do this. T imes are tough financially for a lot of people, and that’s why this event is also so important... we want to be able to continue to offer this free space."

The site has been a cherished San Diego landmark since 1925.

Perched at 1,400 feet, Mt. Helix Park offers breathtaking 360-degree views of San Diego, from Lakeside out to downtown San Diego and points beyond, and home to Yawkey Trail, a quarter-mile path that is home to myriad native California flora.

As always, local artists will be part of the event. (Photo courtesy Mt. Helix Park Foundation)

Powers notes that the Mt. Helix Park Foundation, founded in 1999, receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations and events like the Food & Wine Festival to sustain its operations, free public access, and community programs.

A Gatsby-Inspired Evening of Elegance

This year’s festival dubbed "Gatsby's Party for a Purpose" promises an evening of sophistication, evoking the grandeur of soirée a la characters from F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel "The Great Gatsby."

The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m., with early entry at 5 p.m. for select ticketholders. At tendees will choose from 30 sampling booths offering a curated selection of food from local restaurants, drinks from premier wineries and breweries and desserts from top local bakeries and confectioners.

Live music from two live bands will fill the air, complementing what are sure to be stunning sunset views from the park.

Powers said a band called the Flipside Burners will be one of the bands and another band will be a quartet "that will make you feel like you were transported back to the 1920s."

There will be both live and silent auctions featuring unique items, including private park packages and San Diego experiences donated by local businesses.

A ll proceeds support the park’s preservation efforts.

“This event is more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of our community and the natural beauty of Mt. Helix Park,” Powers said. “Every ticket purchased directly supports our mission to maintain this historic site for future generations.”

Ticket Options and Sponsor Support

The festival offers three ticket tiers, all tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Tickets can be purchased online here or here

General Admission ($85 for Mt. Helix Park Foundation members, $95 for non-members): Includes parking at Grossmont High School with shuttle service starting at 5:45 p.m. and entry from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests enjoy full access to food and beverage samplings.

VIP Box Seating ($140 members; $150 non-members): Offers chair seating in the amphitheater, parking at the nearby fire station, an exclusive gift bag, two additional bar tickets, and early entry at 5 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling.

VIP Table Ticket ($250): Provides reserved seating at a round table in the orchestra area, fire station parking, an exclusive gift bag, two additional bar tickets, table service, table wine, and early entry at 5 p.m.

Continuous shuttle service via San Diego’s Old Town Trolleys ensures safe and convenient transportation from Grossmont High School and the San Miguel Fire Station on Vivera Drive to the park’s peak.

The 2025 festival is supported by a roster of generous sponsors, including La Mesa Lumber & Hardware, Jenal Engineering Corp., Curbside Eatery + Drinkery, Mauzy, Pam Rader, Grahovac Construction, Kind Dental, the La Mesa Village Association.

In-kind sponsors such as Ice Cold Storage, Love Light Letters, Kirk Paving, Inc., and Phil's BBQ are partners that contribute essential resources to make the event possible.

The silent auction features donations from restaurants, groups and businesses like Brigantine, Honu Wisdom, Camp Bow Wow, Viking Bags, Blue Honey Country Wine and Meads, Deano’s Pub, the U.S.S. Midway Museum, Shibumi, Belmont Park, The Sassy Grape, Hidden Fox Farm, Burning Beard Brewing Company and Stronghold Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

A Legacy of Community Engagement

Since its inception, the Mt. Helix Food & Wine Festival has grown into a hallmark event, drawing visitors from across San Diego County. Past festivals have funded critical park improvements, such as the 2017 restoration of the amphitheater’s seating, the first major repair since its beginnings.

Nighttime views like the one at the leve are sure to be beautiful at the Aug. 16 event atop Mount Helix. (Photo courtesy Mt. Helix Park Foundation)

Th e foundation also hosts other free community events, including the annual Easter Sunrise Service, Christmas caroling, Astronomy Night, and Pups & Pizza, a dog-friendly member-exclusive event.

There are only two paid employees, including Powers. The foundation pays private contractors for security needs and volunteers play a vital role in the festival’s success.

Built in honor of Mary Yawkey, Mt. Helix Park is open every day from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in summer and from 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in winter.

Known as the “Crown Jewel of East County,” the park has been a popular venue for weddings, fitness activities like hiking and yoga, and photography -- with much thanks to its scenic vistas and diverse ecosystem.

The park’s restoration efforts, supported by the festival’s proceeds, include planting more than 180 native species along the Yawkey Trail and combating invasive weeds to preserve the natural habitat.

The event is for those 21 and over, with no dogs are permitted except certified service animals. For ADA accommodations, contact the park office at (619) 741-4363.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here or contact the Mt. Helix Park Foundation at (619) 741-4363.

