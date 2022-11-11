Mt. MIGUEL HIGH SCHOOL FOUNDATION HOSTS HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR DEC. 17

Source: Mount Miguel High School Foundation

November 11, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The Mount Miguel High School Foundation is having its “Holiday Craft Fair” on Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8585 Blossom Lane, Spring Valley.

You’re invited to shop for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for those people who are hard to shop for on your list. For information, or if you are a crafter and want to sign up, contact JoAnne Burke at 619-469-7350 or email MtMiguelAlumni@gmail.com.

The Mt Miguel High School foundation is organized to provide support for Mount Miguel High School. Support may take the form of direct support of the Booster’s Club and Music & Specialty Corps Parents, student clubs, other school programs and post-secondary education scholarships without discrimination.