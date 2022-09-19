MT. MIGUEL HIGH SCHOOL FOUNDATION HOSTS QUARTERMANIA OCT. 1 FOR MT. MIGUEL HIGH SCHOOL SPECIAL PROJECTS

East County News Service

September 19, 2022 (Spring Valley) – Mt. Miguel High School Foundation, the nonprofit organization devoted to helping Mt. Miguel High School, is hosting Quartermania on Saturday, October 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quartermania is a cross between an auction, a raffle and bingo. The event will feature preview shopping at 10:30 a.m., Quarter Auction 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a light lunch will be served at 12 p.m.

The event will be held at Mt. Miguel High School Multi-Cultural Event Center, 8585 Blossom Lane, Spring Valley, CA 91977.

The cost of admission is $25 and all proceeds will go toward Mt. Miguel High School Special Projects.

Possible Vendors: Perfectly Posh, Party Lite, Pampered Chef, Penwerkz, Tastefully Simple, Hotel Sheets, Coco Exchange, Simply Scarves and more.

Tickets can be reserved by calling JoAnne Burke 619-316-3225 with credit/debit card info or by mail with a check, make checks out to Mt. Miguel High School Foundation, mail to Mt. Miguel High School Foundation c/o 2910 Buena Vista Ave, Lemon Gove 91945. You can also purchase tickets at the door.