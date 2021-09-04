MT. MIGUEL HIGH SCHOOL FOUNDATION HOSTS QUARTERMANIA OCT. 9 TO FUND SCHOOL’S SPECIAL PROJECTS

East County News Service

September 4, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Mt. Miguel High School Foundation, the nonprofit organization devoted to helping Mt. Miguel High School, is hosting Quartermania on Saturday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Miguel High School Multi-Cultural Event Center, 8585 Blossom Lane, Spring Valley. The cost of admission is $20; all proceeds will go toward Mt Miguel High School Special Projects.

The event will feature preview shopping from local vendors at 11:00 a.m., quarter auction 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and a light lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.

Bring a roll of quarters. Quartermania is a cross between an auction, a raffle and bingo. Each vendor puts items up for auction. You put one to four quarters in your basket and raise your paddle. If your number is called, you win! Yes, it’s that easy.

Tickets go on sale on September 1 and can be reserved by calling JoAnne Burke at 619-316-3225 with credit card info or by mail with a check, make checks out to Mt Miguel High School Foundation, mail to Mt. Miguel High School Foundation c/o 2910 Buena Vista Ave, Lemon Gove 91945. You can also purchase tickets at the door.