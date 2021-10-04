East County News Service

December 7, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Mt. Miguel High School Foundation will present a Holiday Craft fair at 8585 Blossom Lane, Spring Valley, CA 91977 on Saturday December 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Miguel High School Foundation invites the public to come shop for holiday gifts. They will have 20-plus venders selling unique, handmade gifts, ideal to give to your friends and family.

The Mt. Miguel High School foundation is organized to provide support for Mt. Miguel High School. Support may take the form of direct support of the Booster’s Club and Music & Specialty Corps Parents, student clubs, other school programs and post-secondary education scholarships without discrimination.