MT MIGUEL HS FOUNDATION HOSTING QUARTERMANIA FUNDRAISER

East County News Service

June 6, 2025 (Spring Valley) -- Mt Miguel High School Foundation, the nonprofit organization devoted to helping Mount Miguel High School, is hosting Quartermania this month.

Quartermania is a cross between an auction and bingo.

The event, set from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 21, will be held at the Mount Miguel High School Multi-Cultural Event Center, 8585 Blossom Lane in Spring Valley.

The cost of admission is $25, and all proceeds will go toward Mount Miguel High School Special Projects.

The event will feature Preview shopping at 1 p.m., and a Quarter Auction from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be available.

A spokesperson from the group said that possible vendors may include Perfectly Posh, Party Lite, Tastefully Simple, Tupperware, Handmade items by Carmen and Simply Scarves.

Tickets can be reserved by calling JoAnne Burke (619) 316-3225 with credit/debit card or by mail with a check. Checks should be made payable to Mt Miguel High School Foundation and sent to to Mt Miguel High School Foundation c/o 2910 Buena Vista Ave, Lemon Grove, Calif., 91945.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door.