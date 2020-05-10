MTS CEO PAUL JABLONSKI PASSES AWAY

East County News Service East County News Service

May 10, 2020 (San Diego) – Today, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) announced that MTS Chief Executive Officer Paul Jablonski passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 10. He was 67 years old; the cause of death has not been released by MTS. His career in transit spanned more than 40 years, including the last 16 years at MTS.

“We are shocked and saddened about the passing of Paul,” said MTS Board Chair Nathan Fletcher. “He was a good man who not only ran a great agency but was a respected national transit industry leader. The entire MTS family is grieving right now, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Paul’s family. Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sharon Cooney will serve as the interim chief executive officer.”

Before joining MTS in 2004, Jablonski served as CEO of the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, General Manager of the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority in Massachusetts, and General Manager of the Saudi Arabian Public Transport Co., according to his Linked In page.