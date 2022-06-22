MULTIPLE SMALL BRUSH FIRES

June 22, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- Several small brush fires have ignited late this afternoon in East County and San Diego's inland areas, including blazes in McCain Valley near Boulevard, Borrego Springs, and Highland Valley near Ramona and Escondido. Firefighters have contained an earlier blaze near the border.

Here are details on the fires:

A lightning strike sparked a fire in McCain Valley south of McCain Camp, between the fire camp and Interstate 8, according to the CHP incident page. This fire is named the #RibbonwoodFire.

A fire in the Highland Valley area between Ramona and Escondido has charred five acres and briefly threatened homes. The #Highland Fire began at Reche Road and Camino Zara, then burned along Highland Valley Road. Archie Moore Trail at Highland Valley Road is closed, per the CHP, however Cal Fire reports forward spread has been stopped.

An illegal fire reportedly ignited several palm trees in Borrego Springs at Rams Hill Rd. and Las Casitas Rd., per Cal Fire. This is the #WagonFire.