MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN WITH SEAN GASKELL: MARCH 7 AT JULIAN LIBRARY

East County News Service

March 2, 2025 (Julian) -- Friends of the Julian Library will present a concert by Sean Gaskell on the kora, a 21-stringed West African harp. This performance, titled “Music on the Mountain,” will take place on March 7 at 3 p.m. in the Julian branch of the county library, 1850 Highway 78 in Julian.

Gaskell studied under the extensive instruction of Moriba Kuyateh and the late Malamini Jobarteh in Gambia, and both Youssoupha Cissokho and Mamadou Cissokho in Senegal. The kora is traditionally played by oral historians known as Griots. Many songs featured on the kora preserve an 800-year history dating back to the founding of the Mande empire.

Gaskell has presented adult, youth and family programs at over 400 libraries and a multitude of k-12 schools, colleges, universities and assisted living facilities throughout the United States and Canada.



