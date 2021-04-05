MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP COUNCIL NEEDS FUNDS TO SAVE CLASSICAL MUSIC IN OUR REGION

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Creative Commons image by NC

April 5, 2021 (El Cajon) – For the past 64 years, the Music Scholarship Council based in El Cajon has enriched our community with classical music. The nonprofit 501c3 group has provided over $400,000 in scholarships for aspiring young musicians ages 16-24 across San Diego County to further their musical ambitions, including instrumentalists and vocalists. But now, that mission is in peril.

“We had begun renovating the Music Scholarship Council when COVID 19 struck and placed us in an ever-changing environment with unique challenges,” says Shirley Stowers, president. MSC adapted by continuing board meetings, scholarship auditions, and the winners' showcase virtually. But she says, “MSC is at a critical juncture— please rally round these young aspiring instrumentalists.”

To join, go to musicscholarshipcouncil.org and complete the membership application. Another choice is to send a $35.00 check to: MSC Membership Chair 1343 Bitterbush Lane El Cajon, CA 92019.