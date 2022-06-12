MUSIC STARS TO SHINE AT VIEJAS CONCERTS IN THE PARK

By Miriam Raftery

June 12, 2022 (Alpine) – Viejas Casino & Resort has some hot summer nights entertainment lined up at its outdoor Park at Viejas.

The lineup includes some legendary names in rock and roll including Jefferson Starship and Blue Oyster Cult, as well as new wave music by Berlin, a Latino music and dance night with Los Bonadadosos and E Nuevo Acapulco, R&B with En Vogue, and country music singer Billy Currington.

Below is the schedule of events:

June 24: Latino Night: Los Bondadosos and El Nuevo Acapulco (music, dance, tacos)

June 25: Berlin

July 8: Jefferson Starship

August 5: Blue Oyster Cult

August 19: En Vogue

September 23: Billy Currington

For tickets and details, visit: https://viejas.com/entertainment/