MY SPACE & EARLY LEARNING CENTER OFFERS CHILDCARE AND EVENT SPACE IN LEMON GROVE

Story and video by John Levken

October 27, 2022 (Lemon Grove) --East County Magazine visited the “My Space & Early Learning Time” center in Lemon Grove, where owner Onika Miller gave a tour around her new childcare business. There are a total of seven spaces for ages ranging from newborns to children up to five years old, as well as children ages six to eight years old with developmental delays. The spaces have all the necessary toys for children of each age group.

Onika Miller answered questions about her new business. It started in July of 2021, and she is still going to add new things to her business to improve on the experience for early learners. She also hosts events such as birthdays, co-operative events involving parents, as well as teachers and tutors offering one-on-one sessions with students. Recently, she hosted her first family game night. where families can have the opportunity to spend time and learn with their children and interact with other families.

My Space & Early Learning Time is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment. For more information on the childcare center, visit lemongrovechildcare.com. You can follow them on Facebook & TikTok. To contact the center via phone, call (619) 439-2934. You can also send an email to myspaceandearlylearningtimesd@yahoo.com.