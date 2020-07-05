NAACP SAN DIEGO: FIGHTING FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE IN A COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT

Part II in a two-part interview with Dr. Leonard Thompson III.

By Helen Horvath

July 5, 2020 (San Diego) -- In these tumultuous times, impacted by both COVID-19 restrictions and renewed demands for social justice, our nation is at a crossroad to resolve long standing inequities. In San Diego County we have experienced protests stemming from perceptions of inequality. Despite the ban on gatherings and risk of the coronavirus, protesters have taken to the streets, at times without facial protection or social distancing, fighting what some perceive as the greater threat of injustice.

There are organizations in the community that have a long history of working to eliminate race-based discrimination in the workplace and in the daily lives of minorities. One of these organizations is the NAACP.

In an exclusive interview with East County Magazine, Dr. Leonard Thompson III, Communications Director of the San Diego National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) discussed the impact of COVID-19 upon the NAACP’s mission in our local communities.





Background: Purpose and goal of the NAACP

Over 110 years ago, the NAACP formed to help stop violence against Black people in our nation. Slavery had ended, yet racial discrimination and violence towards Blacks had not. The NAACP is dedicated to eliminating race-based discrimination while ensuring that the health and wellbeing of all people is sustained economically, politically, educationally, and socially and that economic equality of rights is an ongoing effort The national NAACP is the largest and arguably the most well-regarded civil rights organization in in the United States, with 2,200 branches nationwide and over 2 million volunteer activists.

The NAACP, at one time, was also involved directly in legal services to reform the criminal justice system, education, employment, and workplace discrimination. The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund was involved with the successful challenge to desegregation in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, KS. In this landmark case in 1954, the Supreme Court held that segregation in public education violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, ultimately leading to passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1965 and Fair Housing Act of 1968. The NAACP continues to fight for equality for all through the now separated NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The NAACP LDF is a non-profit legal organization and operates on a donation basis (click to access website).

San Diego NAACP branch office

The San Diego branch, established in 1919, is an-all volunteer organization seeking highly qualified volunteers. The local branch office is comprised of high profile and knowledgeable executive committee members. The volunteer force has attorneys, mental health providers, pastors, educators, and other key professional backgrounds to provide service to the community.

The current President is Francine Maxwell. She provides leadership and guidance to the San Diego NAACP branch as she implements national NAACP policies and procedures in San Diego. Maxwell is a southeastern San Diego resident.

Dr. Thompson is the Director of Communications for the San Diego NAACP Branch.

Dr. Thompson and the NAACP: leadership from within

In our interview, Dr. Thompson first discussed how he became involved as an activist in the San Diego Branch of the NAACP.

“As a member of the San Diego Urban League early in my career, I worked towards equality for all while fighting discrimination for people of color,” he said. “As a long-time volunteer, I have worked for many non-profit organizations in my long career. I was uniquely qualified through my prior activism in my career and my business, M.A.N.D.A.T.E Records.” He began providing services for the San Diego NAACP Freedom Fundraising event in 2019 and was later invited by President Maxwell to work as a volunteer Communications Director for the organization.