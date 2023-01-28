NAKED DISPLAY OF TRANSGENDER ANIMUS AT SANTEE COUNCIL AS YMCA ALLIES DECRY LIES

“I was already gone before the little witch came out,” Wood said. “Lies from the very beginning.”

Her water aerobics instructor, Peggy Wiley, had told the council earlier that she witnessed the Dec. 29 incident described by Phillips on Jan. 11.

“This young lady was in the shower, doing her business, while we were out … getting dressed together. … And Chrissy left, and the young girl opened up the shower curtain, asking if that was a man. I said, ‘No, that’s a woman.’ So I assumed that she didn’t see anything who Chrissy was.”

Phillips, who hasn’t responded to Times of San Diego requests for comment, was depicted as a victim by friends and foe.

Monique, a mother of three daughters, said Phillips was done a major disservice.

“She saw something that nobody had educated her about,” the mom said. “Rebecca went home, and instead of being educated what transgender was, she was prompted to come to City Hall, where her story was inflated and many lies were told. And Rebecca knows in her heart that this happened.”

Photo, left: teacher reads message from Santana High School LGBTQ allies. Photo by Ken Stone

Monique, who met Wood at last Wednesday’s protest, slammed news stories, signs and “council members” that spread lies about a 17-year-old seeing a penis.

“Tracie Thill, who put the egregious Y protest together, has worked as a special education assistant but was fired from her job because she refused to keep children safe by testing weekly for COVID,” Monique said.

Thill was among eight speakers critical of Santee YMCA policies or transgender rights.

“This city leases the property and building of the YMCA for $1 per year,” Thill told the mainly silent five council members. “You have the option of not renewing that lease.”

She called for an agenda item at an upcoming meeting that ends the lease to the Cameron Family YMCA “until a policy is changed so that biological men stay out of women’s locker rooms and bathrooms.”

One speaker quoted Jesus on how some eunuchs are born that way and others choose to live like eunuchs for the sake of the kingdom of heaven.

“Those who can accept this should accept it,” he said. “What we’re dealing with, though, is not that. … Where do we draw the line?”

Corbin Sabol, who lost his race for the 79th Assembly District in November, agreed that Wood wasn’t a threat to anybody.

“But at the end of the day,” he said, “if society is going to continue to function … we have to agree on basic fundamental things.”

He said people can disagree all day long on vaccine issues or abortion issues, “but if we cannot agree that (a certain council member was wearing) a blue and gold tie and two plus two equals four and a man is a man and a woman is a woman, then we are heading to uncharted and potentially disastrous territory (that) we have never experienced … before in history.”

A speaker introduced as Brit bemoaned a “war on women.”

“An ideology based on feelings rather than biology … is unsustainable and it’s dangerous,” Brit said. “If everyone can be a woman, then no one is a woman. … If I identify as vice mayor, am I legally vice mayor? Do I get to sit right beside you?”