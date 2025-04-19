NASHVILLE AMERICANA DUO- GOLDPINE AT THE BARN IN RAMONA MAY 23

East County News Service

April 19, 2025 (Ramona) – The Nashville Americana duo Goldpine, a husband and wife team, will perform at The Barn (344 Main St., Ramona) at 8 p.m., Friday, May 23.

The duo won the 2022 Rocky Mountain Songwriter Contest and has performed at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium and the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion.

Their music tells stories of live, love and purpose.

For tickets ($15) visit https://goldpine.thrivecart.com/52325-goldpine-fox-and-bones-ramona-ca/.

Learn more about Goldpine at https://goldpinemusic.com/home