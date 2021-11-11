NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST SHANE HARRIS LAUNCHES NEW COMMUNICATIONS & PUBLIC STRATEGY FIRM

East County News Service

Photo: S. Harris Communications has a mission to serve businesses, nonprofits and individuals who have struggled with a media presence. According to Harris, the company is believed to be the only Black-owned communications firm locally.

November 11, 2021 (San Diego) -- Rev. Shane Harris, a national civil rights activist and President of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, recently announced that he is entering into private sector business with the launch of S Harris Communications. With the new endeavor, Harris says he aims to take skills he learned as a young activist in developing an “unorthodox communications strategy” into the private sector to train creators, nonprofits and businesses who have struggled to build their communications strategies and are historically left out of being covered in the media.

Harris the founder of S Harris Communications, says, "As an activist and nonprofit leader I have spent more than a decade building a communications platform through my work in the nonprofit sector not just in San Diego but across the country. When I started, I made lots of mistakes and was unaware of media etiquette. Never did I think that I would one day launch a communications firm to teach. but because of the skills I have picked up and the good people I have met in the media along the way now a new moment is on the horizon. A moment to pay it forward.”

He adds, “I recognize that there are still communities that don't get covered for positive stories and there are so many people out there who have a voice but need the skills necessary to amplify the ideas and issues they care about. We want to provide that platform to them at an affordable rate. Now I move into the private sector to train those who are closest to the issues and communities they come to become the voices people hear.”

Harris will work along with a team he will develop to empower businesses, nonprofits, individuals and youth advocates that are historically marginalized when it comes to building a communications strategy and developing media friendly relationships.

S. Harris Communications currently has packages that any business, individual and nonprofit can purchase such as an Introductory Consultation where the firm will work to identify the idea of the client and their why, the Strategic Planning Session will be offered in planning how the idea will come to fruition and the press coverage package will help to provide a stronger media platform for events that the firm will fight for coverage of.

Positive events in communities such as Southeastern San Diego and City Heights may not often be noted with the press because of the lack of information about them or because of an official press release not being sent to the news desk or the publisher of a paper.

The firm will also focus on pushing for diversity within how stories are covered, where they are covered and will train foster youth and disadvantaged youth on key aspects of advocacy such as government relations and civic engagement. In addition, the company pledges to provide affordable training to organizations, companies and individuals at a decent rate on how to develop a press release and how to engage media in both traumatic and friendly events and how to engage the proper government bodies for advocacy efforts being pushed.

The firm will also work with media companies on providing good stories to them either for publication or television working as an in-between communicator to help those stories get out there.

The business announces that their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages are now live as well as the website www.sharrisnow.com .