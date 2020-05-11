NATIONAL COMEDY THEATRE RELEASES CAST VIDEO "ALL TOGETHER NOW"

Source: NCT

May 11, 2020 (San Diego) - The National Comedy Theatre, San Diego’s professional improv comedy club and longest running show, has just released a cast video with a positive message.

Set to the tune of the Beatles’ “All Together Now,” the video features each member of the cast lip syncing from home in a montage of images.

“Our cast really misses performing and connecting with our audience - and we know our community is equally struggling to navigate this new normal. We thought it would be a cool idea to put something together that was fun, memorable and summed up our collective feeling that we’re all in this together,” says Artistic Director and Big Cheese, Gary Kramer.

“Humor is a great stress release….and we all need that right about now. It took a couple of weeks to pull together, and many hours of editing by cast member Gordy Fitzgerald, but it really came out as a celebration of joy. We were happy to get such a great response to it. People are really wanting to connect and to laugh.”

The video, which has already been viewed thousands of times, can be found on the NCT Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NationalComedyTheatre/videos/245281506576043/

Now in its 20th season, the National Comedy Theatre is the longest running show in the history of the city, with almost 6000 performances to date. Prior to the pandemic, the show ran every Thursday through Sunday night at 7:30, with a 9:45 show on Friday and Saturday nights.

Additional information about the show and National Comedy Theatre’s history can be found on the theatre’s website at www.nationalcomedy.com.

Please contact Gary Kramer at 619-500-4628 or sandiego@nationalcomedy.com for more details.