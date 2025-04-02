NATIONAL DAY OF PROTEST SATURDAY TO SAVE AMERICAN DEMOCRACY

Multiple weekly protests are also planned against Trump, Musk and Issa, including in East County

East County News Service

April 2, 2025 (San Diego) – A coalition of over 100 organizations are joining together for “Hands Off!” rallies nationwide to stand up against the “destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies.”

In San Diego, a mass mobilization rally is slated to take place at the San Diego Civic Center Plaza downtown (1200 Third St.) from 12 noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday, April 5. You can register here for the San Diego event.

The national Hands Off organizers, who say they are committed to nonviolence, aim to take a stand against President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk dismantling federal agencies, mass firing federal workers and shutting down entire departments such as Education and USAID under the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

The Hands Off website states, “This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights—enabled by Congress every step of the way. They want to strip America for parts—shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid—all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich.”

The message concludes, “If we don’t fight now, there won’t be anything left to save.”

The organizations participating include groups that protect civil rights, women’s rights, workers’ rights, Social Security, the environment, immigrants, public education, healthcare, tax fairness, equality, science, clean food and water, consumers, and more.

Other local protests

Locally, several groups have organized similar weekly protests, including at several East County locations.

El Cajon

Indivisible, a progressive group, is holding protests each Thursday at 11 a.m. outside Parkway Plaza shopping mall (corner of Magnolia and Parkway Plaza Blvd., between the former Macy’s store and Home Depot) to protest against conservative Congressman Darrell Issa and the Trump/Musk policies.

Organizers say they want the federal government to take its “hands off our bodies, our healthcare, our public lands, our education, and our human rights.” They add, “Action is the antidote to despair,” adding, “It feels good to be civically engaged.”