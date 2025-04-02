NATIONAL DAY OF PROTEST SATURDAY TO SAVE AMERICAN DEMOCRACY

Multiple weekly protests are also planned against Trump, Musk and Issa, including in East County
East County News Service
April 2, 2025 (San Diego) – A coalition of over 100 organizations are joining together for “Hands Off!” rallies nationwide to stand up against the “destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies.”
In San Diego, a mass mobilization rally is slated to take place at the San Diego Civic Center Plaza downtown (1200 Third St.) from 12 noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday, April 5. You can register here for the San Diego event.
The national Hands Off organizers, who say they are committed to nonviolence, aim to take a stand against President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk dismantling federal agencies, mass firing federal workers and shutting down entire departments such as Education and USAID under the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.
The Hands Off website states, “This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights—enabled by Congress every step of the way. They want to strip America for parts—shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid—all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich.”
The message concludes, “If we don’t fight now, there won’t be anything left to save.”
The organizations participating include groups that protect civil rights, women’s rights, workers’ rights, Social Security, the environment, immigrants, public education, healthcare, tax fairness, equality, science, clean food and water, consumers, and more.
Other local protests
Locally, several groups have organized similar weekly protests, including at several East County locations.
El Cajon
Indivisible, a progressive group, is holding protests each Thursday at 11 a.m. outside Parkway Plaza shopping mall (corner of Magnolia and Parkway Plaza Blvd., between the former Macy’s store and Home Depot) to protest against conservative Congressman Darrell Issa and the Trump/Musk policies.
Organizers say they want the federal government to take its “hands off our bodies, our healthcare, our public lands, our education, and our human rights.” They add, “Action is the antidote to despair,” adding, “It feels good to be civically engaged.”
For more information or to RSVP, visit Weekly El Cajon Darrell Issa Rallies · Mobilize .
La Mesa
A local Democratic leader has advised ECM of these activities:
A weekly protest against Rep. Darrell Issa is being held each Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Fuerte bridge over Interstate 8. For more information, contact Randy James: randyjames55@gmail.com.
Protests against Social Security cuts and for retaining Medicare and Medicaid benefits are also being held at the La Mesa Social Security Office (corner of La Mesa Blvd. and University) each Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please don’t park in the Social Security lot, so that seniors can have easy access to the building. The Trump administration is closing many Social Security offices yet forcing many applicants to come to a Social Security office in person, reducing phone support.
Ramona
Ramona Resist is holding demonstrations every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of Main and 10th streets in Ramona. Everyone is welcome, as long as they agree to rules requiring nonviolence.
Calling your Congressional member
The website 5 Calls makes it easy for you to call your Congressional representative on issues that concern you. You can also look up your representative at their website: https://5calls.org/
Emailing or writing your Congressional member
East County Magazine’s Citizens Action Center includes information on how to contact all of your Congressional officials by email, mail or phone: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/0809soundoff.
