NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AUG. 2: MEET YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

By Miriam Raftery

August 1, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Each year, law enforcement agencies around the nation celebrate National Night Out events to help build community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Locally, some agencies are hosting their own free family-friendly events, with giveaways and everything from K9 police dog demonstrations to DJs and face painting. Others, such as La Mesa Police, invite residents to host their own neighborhood events such as block parties or barbecues which police or city representatives will visit to share information on things like crime prevention, as well as field questions and hear concerns.

Here's a rundown on some local events:





El Cajon Police at Parkway Plaza: El Cajon Police will be at Parkway Plaza regional shopping mark from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot near Wells Fargo. The department will be giving away hundreds of goodies and discount codes from local businesses including JCPennys, Dicks Sporting Goods, freee movie tickets from Regal Cinemas, snacks and more from Texas Roadhouse and several other surprises. They'll have two K9 demonstrations, SWAT Officers, a DJ, Face painting, balloon artists and the Kona Ice truck.

La Mesa Police Department has asked Neighborhood Watch groups to organize fun and informative community events with neighbors to promote crime prevention and strengthen community partnerships. From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, residents in La Mesa are encouraged to spend the evening outside with their neighbors and police at events such as block parties, pot lucks and cookouts. “Members of the La Mesa Police Department and city officials will meet with these groups to share information and field questions about neighborhood and city concerns. The La Mesa Police Department wll visit all community events that are registered with our department,” the LMPD Facebook page states. To register, email cortega@cityoflamesa.us with your name, the address of your gathering, type of gathering, and the number of adults and children expected to attend.

San Diego Sheriff Department is hosting eight events around the county at stations and substations, where crime prevention specialists will share tips on how to keep families safe. Some will feature giveaways and more. The locations are:

Alpine Station



Alpine Women's Club



2156 Alpine Boulevard



5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Fallbrook Substation



Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce



111 S. Main Street (Parking Lot)



5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Imperial Beach Substation



Veterans Park



1075 8th Street



5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lemon Grove Substation



Treganza Park



3200 Main Street



5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

North Coastal Station



Encinitas Community Park



425 Santa Fe Drive



3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Poway Station





13100 Bowron Road



4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ramona Substation



Ramona Library



1275 Main Street



5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Rancho San Diego Station



Hillsdale Middle School



1301 E. Brabham Street (Field)



4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

San Marcos Station



182 Santar Place



5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Santee Station and Lakeside Substation



Santee Trolley Square



9888 Mission Gorge Road



5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Valley Center Substation



Valley Center Library



29200 Cole Grade Road



4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Vista Station



Vista Civic Center



200 Civic Center Drive



4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To download an event flyer, click here.