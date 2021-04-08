NATURAL BALANCE CAT FOOD RECALLED DUE TO DANGEROUS REACTIONS IN PETS

By Miriam Raftery
 
July 10, 2020 (San Diego) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns that cats that ate Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Live Paté Formula canned food suffered serious health conditions including tremors, irregular heartbeat, trouble breathing, excessive salivation, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of vision, heart and respiratory failure that may cause death.

The cat food is believed to have excessive levels of choline chloride.  The manufacturer, J.M. Smucker Company, has voluntarily recalled one lot of the cat food sold in 5.5 ounce cans with retail UPC Code 2363353227, lot 9217803 and a use by date of 8/4/2021.
 
The products have been sold nationwide in the U.S. and Canada through pet product stores and online. 
 

