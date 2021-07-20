A NATURAL HISTORY OF THE ANZA-BORREGO REGION WINS GOLD AT CALIFORNIA BOOK AWARDS

East County News Service

July 20, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- A Natural History of the Anza-Borrego Region: Then and Now by Marie Simovich and Mike Wells, published by Sunbelt Publications in El Cajon, has been named a Gold Medal winner in the Contribution to Publishing category at the 90th Annual California Book Awards.

The award honors a book project deemed essential or innovative.

The award will be presented during a virtual awards ceremony August 16 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the California Book Awards website.

To purchase the book, visit https://sunbeltpublications.com/shop/a-natural-history-of-the-anza-borrego-region/.

