Nature Day on Mt. Helix March 14: Butterflies, plants galore and more

East County News Service

March 6, 2026 (Mt. Helix) – You’re invited to celebrate Nature Day at the Mt. Helix Park, where Earth Day is every day. The historic nature preserve atop Mt. Helix will come alive with live animals, butterfly releases, a native plant sale, activities, crafts, ecosystem tours, and booths from over 30 nonprofit nature groups  

Proceeds from the native plant sale supports the 501c3 nonprofit Mt. Helix Park Foundation.

Park at Grossmont High School and take the free shuttle bus to the top.

For details or vendor information, visit https://www.mthelixpark.org/natureday.


