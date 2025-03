East County News Service

March 1, 2025 (Mt. Helix) -- Mt. Helix Park invites you to Nature Day atop Mt. Helix on March 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event will feature live animals, a butterfly release, booths from over 30 nature organizations, activities, crafts and a native plant sale.

Shuttles for the public are available (free) from Grossmont High School.

https://www.mthelixpark.org/