NEED EVENING WEAR BUT CAN’’T AFFORD IT? GOODWILL OFFERS DESIGNER DRESSES AND MEN’S DRESS WEAR NOV. 18

East County News Service

Photo: CC via Bing

November 15, 2022 (San Diego) – All Goodwill retail stores in San Diego County will be filled with little black dresses as well as men’s formal wear for the holiday season – along with accessories such as jewelry and shoes -- on Friday, November 18 starting at 10 a.m.

The Chula Vista Retail Store (706 Broadway, Chula Vista) will be the primary location hosting the event with the largest selection of formal wear items at affordable prices from just $5 to $30.

The “Little Black Dress” event will include dresses from well-known labels such as White House Black Market, Guess, Diane Furstenberg and more. Men’s dress wear will include suits, button-down shirts, ties, slacks and shoes.

Goodwill uses the revenues from the sale of donated goods at its retail stores, outlet centers and online at www.shopgoodwill.com to fund free community employment programs and services. There are numerous Goodwill stores across San Diego County, including East County communities.