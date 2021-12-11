NEED GIFTS? SHOP THESE NEW EAST COUNTY RETAILERS: PART 4 - JULIAN

By Kiki Skagen Munshi

December 11, 2021 (Julian) – ‘Tis the season to bundle up and head to Julian, East County’s charming and historic mountain town. Among the shopping options to discover are five new retail outlets that opened during 2020 and 2021 – offering delightful gift items such as locally made goat soaps, pet products, sports memorabilia, gems, jewelry and geodes.

Supporting local businesses also helps keep your tax dollars in our region – as well as providing unique holiday gifts for those on your list.

Roxy’s Furry Friends Pet Products and Supplies

2015 Main St., Julian

https://www.facebook.com/roxysjulian/

Roxy’s offers pet supplies and products for dogs and cats including treats, all basic pet needs, specialty items and novelty gifts for pet owners and pet lovers. Roxy’s has anything a dog owner might want; there are cat-oriented products as well.

This shop is filled with novelty items focused on home accessories and unique items all relating to pets and well-behaved pets are welcome to visit as well. Roxy’s Furry Friends is a one stop shop for both the locals and tourists.

Julian Gem and Jewelry

2000 Main St, Julian (opposite Soups and Such)

https://julian-gem-and-jewelry.business.site/

Th is shop carries all kinds of jewelry with semi-previous stones, including lapis lazuli as a specialty. Bins are filled with gems, lovely rings and other items made with semi-precious stones and polished rocks, and anything a rock lover might want. Non-rock lovers will be converted as soon as they see the merchandise.





A wall showcasing huge slabs of lapis lazuli is a special draw; one of those could be yours.







The Olde Goat

2106 Main St., Julian

https://www.facebook.com/The-Olde-Goat-109346190929411/





Everything G oat! This unique store carries goat milk soaps and creams, goat themed T-shirts, goat-themed jewelry—in short, anything you might want to give the goat-lover or, in fact, practically anyone.

Photo, right CC 3.0

There is also a special section with products made by/for the Future Farmers of America; all proceeds from these go to the local FFA high school chapter.

Geode Company

2116 Main St., Julian (inside Back Corner)

The Geode Company carries geodes of all sizes and types, those rocks that fascinate because of the gemlike interiors that appear when the geode is opened. The Geode Company also offers the experience of opening your own geode, with two different types to choose from.

Cards in a Box

2112 4th St., Julian





https://cardsinaboxllc.com/

Your all inclusive card shopping experience is at Cards in a Box. This hidden gem (opposite Witch Creek Schoolhouse) carries everything a sports collector and/or enthusiast might want. It specializes in cards and signed memorabilia for the serious collector but also has useful and decorative sports related objects.

You’ll even find jewelry for women sports enthusiasts or male sports fans’ wives.





This is a shop for the serious collector as well as the casual browser.

Know of a new retail business in East County that we missed? Please post information in our comments section below.

