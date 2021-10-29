NEED HELP TO ESCAPE AN ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP?

East County News Service

October 29, 2021 (San Diego) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan wants you to know that confidential help is available.

If you are considering leaving an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline has trained staff to help. Call 1-800-799-SAFE(7233), or text “Start” to 88788, or you can chat online at www.thehotline.org.

Each year there are around 17,000 domestic violence incidents reported in San Diego County and 13 domestic violence homicides.

Protect yourself and others in your family by contacting the free and confidential hotline services.