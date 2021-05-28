NEED HELP TO PAY UTILITY BILLS AND RENT? FREE EVENT FRIDAY EVENING OFFERS ASSISTANCE

East County News Service

May 28, 2021 (San Diego) -- San Diego Gas & Electric, the San Diego Housing Commission, San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council and its member unions are partnering for a one-night event in City Heights to help struggling San Diegans apply for a variety of utility bill and rental assistance programs. The event will be held Friday, May 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 4265 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, CA 92105.

Those experiencing financial hardship because of the pandemic may qualify for help from the City of San Diego’s COVID-19 Housing Stability Assistance Program, which is administered by the Housing Commission, the County of San Diego’s Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program, and SDG&E’s bill discount and payment assistance programs.

Representatives from various organizations (including those who speak Somali and Spanish) will be on-site to share information and provide step-by-step online enrollment assistance for those who do not have access to a computer or internet. Computer tablets will be available to assist people with online enrollment.

If able, attendees should bring the following information:

Rental document such as a lease, rent ledger or other documentation

Past-due rent notice, rent ledger or other documentation

Current utility/household bill

Gross annual household income for the calendar year 2020

Current household income





