NEED LAUGHS? OPEN MIC NIGHT AT THE HAMLETT SEPT. 16 IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

September 11, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – The Lemon Grove Improvement Council invites you to stand up comedy open mic night at the Hamlett coffee house.  The fun begins at 7 p.m. 

 

Want to perform?  Sign up by emailing Teresa Rosiak at teresa.rosial2019@gmail.com or call 619-991-1004

 

The Hamlett is located at 7801 Broadway in Lemon Grove, on the corner of Broadway and Lemon Grove Avenue.


