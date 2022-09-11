NEED LAUGHS? OPEN MIC NIGHT AT THE HAMLETT SEPT. 16 IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

September 11, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – The Lemon Grove Improvement Council invites you to stand up comedy open mic night at the Hamlett coffee house. The fun begins at 7 p.m.

Want to perform? Sign up by emailing Teresa Rosiak at teresa.rosial2019@gmail.com or call 619-991-1004.





The Hamlett is located at 7801 Broadway in Lemon Grove, on the corner of Broadway and Lemon Grove Avenue.