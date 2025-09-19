Need money for college? Here are scholarship opportunities.

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service.

September 19, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – Each year, Supervisor Joel Anderson sends out a scholarship and grant list  which is updated annually.

“I am aware of the financial barriers that many students and parents face when applying for colleges and other training programs,” says Anderson. “Having three children who went through this process, I understand the value of scholarship opportunities and the importance of financial aid.”

The list includes scholarships ranging from a few hundred dollars to $25,000. Many have deadlines coming up soon.

View the list:  https://www.supervisorjoelanderson.com/content/d2/us/en/community/scholarship-list.html

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Hot Coupons