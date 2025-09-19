Need money for college? Here are scholarship opportunities.

East County News Service.

September 19, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – Each year, Supervisor Joel Anderson sends out a scholarship and grant list which is updated annually.

“I am aware of the financial barriers that many students and parents face when applying for colleges and other training programs,” says Anderson. “Having three children who went through this process, I understand the value of scholarship opportunities and the importance of financial aid.”

The list includes scholarships ranging from a few hundred dollars to $25,000. Many have deadlines coming up soon.

View the list: https://www.supervisorjoelanderson.com/content/d2/us/en/community/scholarship-list.html