NEED A RIDE TO GET VACCINATED? UBER AND LYFT OFFERING FREE TRANSPORTATION

East County News Service

Photo: Unknown Author licensed under CC BY-SA

May 23, 2021 (Washington D.C.) – For readers without transportation, getting a COVID-19 vaccine has been challenging. Fortunately, through a partnership forged by the White House under the Biden administration, Uber and Lyft have agreed to provide free rides from now through July 4 for anyone going to get vaccinated.

Sign up here for a ride with Lyft: https://www.lyft.com/vaccine-access

For a ride from Uber or to donate to help fund rides for vaccines, visit https://www.uber.com/us/en/coronavirus/

For more information see: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/05/11/uber-lyft-provide-free-rides-covid-19-vaccination-sites/5039023001/