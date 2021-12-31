NEED SCHOLARSHIPS? CHECK THIS LIST FROM SUPERVISOR ANDERSON

By Miriam Raftery

January 24, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Supervisor Joel Anderson’s staff has compiled an extensive and diverse list of scholarship opportunities to help students attain their higher education goals. Note: some have deadlines just days away, while others are later in the year. Scholarships are listed in chronological order by deadline dates.

“As school season is starting back up, I am aware of the financial barriers that many parents or students face. Having three children go through this process, I understand the value behind scholarship opportunities and the importance behind financial assistance,” Supervisor Anderson states in an email to constituents.

If you know of additional scholarships or financial resources for students, please send them to michael.botello@sdcounty.ca.gov to be added to the list.  The updated list can be viewed at https://www.supervisorjoelanderson.com/content/d2/us/en/community/scholarship-list.html.

Scholarship List - Spring 2022

Name: No Essay ‘You Deserve It’ Scholarship

Deadline: January 29, 2022

Amount: $2,222

Website: You Deserve It Scholarship (scholarshipowl.com)

Name: Works For Me

Deadline: January 30, 2022

Amount: $7,500

Website: $2,500 Easy Scholarship: STEM Works For Me Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: US Navy Minority Serving Institution (MSI) Scholarship Program

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: Varies

Website: Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps - Minority Serving Institution (navy.mil)

Name: Alfred Steele Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount:  Up to $3,000

WebsiteAmerican Society of Plumbing Engineers

Name: Fresh Start Scholarship Contest

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $2,500

WebsiteCollegexpress.com

Name: Niche $2000 ‘No Essay’ Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $2,000

WebsiteNiche

Name: $2000 Nitro Scholarship  

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $2,000

Website: Nitro College

Name: 2021 Public Spirit Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Addair Law

Name: Tallo's $1,000 "What's Next for You?" Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Tallo

Name: $1,000 "Your Textbooks Covered" Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: $1,000 "Your Textbooks Covered" Scholarship - Niche

Name: I Have a Dream Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: I Have a Dream Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: $2,000 Nitro Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $2,000

Website: $2,000 Nitro College Scholarship

Name: $2,000 "No Essay" College Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $2,000

Website: $2,000 "No Essay" College Scholarship™

Name: Course Hero $4k College Giveaway

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $4,000

Website: Win $4,000 for your notes

Name: $1,000 School Survey Sweepstakes

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: $1,000 School Survey Sweepstakes - Niche

Name: Student Loan Hero $1,000 Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Giveaway - Student Loan Hero

Name: Nitro College Student Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $2,000

Website: Nitro College Student Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: American Society of Plumbing Engineers Alfred Steele Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $3,000

Website: Alfred Steele Scholarship - ASPE

Name: Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship

Deadline: February 1, 2022

Amount: $2,000

Website: Merit Scholarships (saic.edu)

Name: Hustle Tech and Business News No-Essay Scholarship       

Deadline: February 1, 2022

Amount: $10,000

Website: Bold.org

Name: 500 Bold Points No-Essay Scholarship

Deadline: February 1, 2022

Amount: $500

Website: Bold.org

Name:  Bold.org No-Essay Top Friend Scholarship

Deadline: February 1, 2022

Amount: $5,000

Website: Bold.org

Name: Bold No-Essay Community Scholarship

Deadline: February 1, 2022

Amount: $5,000

Website: Bold.org

Name: Forget Your Student Debt. No-Essay Grant.

Deadline: February 1, 2022

Amount: $10,000

Website: Forget Your Student Debt. No-Essay Grant. | Bold.org

Name: 1000 Bold Points No-Essay Scholarship

Deadline: February 1, 2022

Amount: $10,015

Website: 1000 Bold Points No-Essay Scholarship

Name: ‘Be Bold’ No-Essay Scholarship

Deadline: February 1, 2022

Amount: $25,000

Website: Bold.org

Name: Truman Scholarship

Deadline: February 1, 2022

Amount: $30,000

Website: Before Applying | The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation

Name: Nitro Pay for College No-Essay Scholarship

Deadline: February 3, 2022

Amount: $10,000

Website: Bold.org

Name: Army ROTC Scholarship

Deadline: February 4, 2022

Amount: Varies

Website: https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/find-your-path/army-officers/rotc/scholarships.html

Name: 2022 Chelsea King Garza Essay Scholarship

Deadline: February 10, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Chelsea Garza Law

Name: Walter Morales Scholarship for Urban Education Improvement

Deadline: February 15, 2022

Amount: $5,000      

Website: Walter Morales Scholarship

Name: Cash for Cars Scholarship

Deadline: February 15, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Car 4 Cash

Name: 2022 Vista Irrigation District Scholarship Contest

Deadline: February 25, 2022

Amount: Ranging from $1,000 to $3,000

Website: 2022 Vista Irrigation District Scholarship Contest

Name: Niche $50,000 ‘No Essay’ Scholarship

Deadline: February 28, 2022

Amount: $50,000

WebsiteNiche

Name: My Vision Scholarship

Deadline: February 28, 2022

Amount: $2,500

Website: LasikPlus

Name: The Divorce Stigma Scholarship

Deadline: February 28, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Atlanta Divorce Law Group

Name: $1,000 Scholarship for Artists + Designers

Deadline: February 28, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: $1,000 Scholarship for Artists + Designers - Niche

Name: Big things come in small packages

Deadline: February 28, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: https://www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/sweet-and-simple-sch...

Name: Beauty & Wellness Professionals Scholarship

Deadline: March 1, 2022

Amount: $2,500

Website: Beauty and Cosmetology School Scholarship | Apply to Win $2,500 (beautyschoolsdirectory.com)

Name: Alice Newell Joslyn Fund

Deadline: March 1, 2022

Amount: $500 – $2,000

Website: Alice Newell Joslyn Medical Scholarship | ExploreHealthCareers.org

Name: Beauty and Wellness Professionals Scholarship

Deadline: March 1, 2022

Amount: $2,500

WebsiteBeauty Schools Directory

Name: WEF Canham Graduate Studies Scholarship

Deadline: March 1, 2022

Amount: $25,000

Website: WEF Canham Graduate Studies Scholarship

Name: ACWA Scholarship

Deadline: March 1, 2022

Amount: $3,500

Website: ACWA Scholarship Opportunities

Name: Dr. Lillian M. Childs Scholarship

Deadline: March 4, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Apply for Helix’s 2022 College Scholarships | Helix Water District (hwd.com)

Name: Robert D. Friedgen Scholarship

Deadline: March 4, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Apply for Helix’s 2022 College Scholarships | Helix Water District (hwd.com)

Name: Morgan Costa-Rhodes Memorial Scholarship

Deadline: March 15, 2022

Amount: $2,000

Website: Partnership for Academic Competition Excellence

Name: CA-NV AWWA Scholarship Program

Deadline: March 15, 2022

Amount: Ranging from $1,000 to $5,000

Website: CA-NV AWWA Scholarship Program

Name: Mel Klein Scholarship

Deadline: March 15, 2022

Amount: $10,000

Website: Targeted Scholarships – Horatio Alger Association Students

Name: Mesothelioma.com Scholarship

Deadline: March 31, 2022

Amount: $4,000

WebsiteMesothelioma.com

Name: Regis L. Mullen Accident Injury Scholarship

Deadline: March 31, 2022

Amount: $2,500

Website: Mullen & Mullen

Name: Side Hustlin’ Student Scholarship

Deadline: March 31, 2022

Amount: $2,500

Website: The College Investor

Name: Superpower Scholarship

Deadline: March 31, 2022

Amount: $2,500

Website: Unigo $2,500 Superpower Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: San Diego Alumnae Chapter Scholarship

Deadline: March 31, 2022

Amount: Varies

Website: 2020 SCHOLARSHIP | dstsandiego

Name: State Bank of India Scholarship Program

Deadline: April 1, 2022

Amount: $1,000

WebsiteAsian Pacific Community Fund

Name: Jennings Kelly Scarborough Endowment Fund Scholarship

Deadline: April 1, 2022

Amount: Up to $2,500

WebsiteSan Diego Air and Space Museum

Name: R.A. Rearwin Scholarship Fund

Deadline: April 1, 2022

Amount: Up to $4,000

WebsiteSan Diego Air and Space Museum

Name: Convalr Alumni Association Endowment Fund

Deadline: April 1, 2022

Amount: Up to $4,000

WebsiteSan Diego Air and Space Museum 

Name: Bill Gibbs Endowment Fund Scholarship

Deadline: April 1, 2022

Amount: Up to $4,000

WebsiteSan Diego Air and Space Museum

Name: AMN/Health Care Communicators Scholarship Essay Contest

Deadline: Between April 1st and July 15th, 2022.

Amount: $2,000

Website: Health Care Communicators of Southern California - AMN/HCC Scholarship

Name: NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship program

Deadline: April 8, 2022

Amount: $10,000

Website: NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship program - NCAA.org

Name: HLHA Education Fund Scholarship

Deadline: April 17, 2022

Amount: $3,500

WebsiteNational Leased Housing Association

Name: Ayn Rand Essay Contest

Deadline: April 28, 2022

Amount: Up to $2,000

WebsiteAyn Rand

Name: The Fountainhead Essay Contest

Deadline: April 28, 2022

Amount: $25 - $5,000

Website: 2021-22 THE FOUNTAINHEAD Essay Contest - Ayn Rand Institute Application Portal

Name: Anthem Essay Contest

Deadline: April 28, 2022

Amount: $25 - $2,000

Website: 2021-22 ANTHEM Essay Contest - Ayn Rand Institute Application Portal

Name: Course Hero $15k College Giveaway

Deadline: April 30, 2022

Amount: $15,000

Website: Win $15,000 for your notes

Name: All About Education Scholarship

Deadline: April 30, 2022

Amount: $3,000

Website: Unigo $3,000 All About Education Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: American Academy of CPR and First Aid Scholarship

Deadline: May 1, 2022 (Spring); October 1, 2022 (Fall)

Amount: $1,500

WebsiteAmerican Academy of CPR and First Aid

Name: Calischoice Global Scholarship

Deadline: May 15, Every year

Amount: $5,000

Website: Cali’s Choice Plumbing and Restoration

Name: ARA Global Scholarship

Deadline: May 15, Every Year

Amount: $5,000

Website: Alliance Recruitment Agency

Name: Bomberos de San Diego Scholarship

Deadline: May 21, 2022

Amount: $1,000

WebsiteBomberos de San Diego

Name: Kandis-Dene Foundation Art Scholarship

Deadline: May 31, 2022

Amount: $5,000

Website: Kandis-Dene Foundation Art Scholarship

Name: Fifth Month Scholarship

Deadline: May 31, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: Fifth Month Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Disaster Relief Scholarship

Deadline: June 1, 2022

Amount: $10,000

Website: Insurance Claim HQ

Name: The Defeating Epilepsy Scholarship

Deadline: June 1, 2022

Amount: $5,000

Website: The Defeating Epilepsy Foundation

Name: Remembering a Life Scholarship

Deadline: June 30, 2022

Amount: $1,750

Website: Memorials.com

Name: Do-Over Scholarship

Deadline: June 30, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: Annual Unigo $1,500 Do Over Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Shape the Future Scholarship

Deadline: June 30, 2022

Amount: $2,500

Website: Campervan Finder

Name: The Warren E. Burger Prize

Deadline: July 1, 2022

Amount: $5,000

Website: American Inns of Court

Name: Study.com Scholarship for LGBTQ Students

Deadline: July 1, 2022

Amount: $500

WebsiteStudy.com

Name: Study.com Scholarship for Asian American and Pacific Islander Students

Deadline: July 1, 2022

Amount: $500

WebsiteStudy.com

Name: Rustica Scholarship

Deadline: July 1 for fall, December 1 for spring

Amount: $2,500

Website: Rustica

Name: Rustica Scholarship

Deadline: July 1 for fall, December 1 for spring

Amount: $2,500

Website: Rustica

Name: The Peter DeCaprio Scholarship

Deadline: July 1, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Peter DeCaprio Scholarship

Name: HCC and AMN Healthcare Scholarship

Deadline: July 15, 2022

Amount: minimum of $2,000

WebsiteHealth Care Communicators of Southern California

Name: “A Better World” Spirituality and Technology Advancement Scholarship

Deadline: July 19, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: ChinaSona Foundation

Name: Flavor of the Month Scholarship

Deadline: July 31, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: Unigo $1,500 Flavor of the Month Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Niche $5,000 MBA Scholarship

Deadline: August 31, 2022

Amount: $5,000

Website: Niche

Name: $3,000 Medical Careers Scholarship

Deadline: August 31, 2022

Amount: $3,000

Website: Niche

Name: Make Me Laugh Scholarship

Deadline: August 31, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: Unigo $1,500 Make Me Laugh Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Shout It Out Scholarship

Deadline: September 30, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: Unigo $1,500 Shout It Out Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Commercial Video Scholarship

Deadline: October 31, 2022

Amount: $5,000

Website: CheapAutoInsuranceCo.com

Name: Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship

Deadline: October 31, 2022

Amount: $2,000

Website: Unigo $2,000 Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Coca-Cola Scholars Scholarship

Deadline: October 31, 2022

Amount: $20,000

Website: Programs - Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation

Name: Education Matters Scholarship

Deadline: November 30, 2022

Amount: $5,000

Website: Unigo $5,000 Education Matters Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: AfterCollege/AACN Nursing Scholarship Program

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $2,500

WebsiteAfterCollege

Name: Contevo Digital Marketing Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, Every Year

Amount: $5,000

Website: contevo.com

Name: 2022 Entrepreneur Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $2,500

Website: ApproveMe.com

Name: Mama of 3 Munchkins Scholarship

Deadline: December 31 every year

Amount: $2,500

Website: Mama of 3 Munchkins

Name: Course Hero $4K College Giveaway

Deadline: December 31, 2021

Amount: $ 4,000

Website: $4K College Giveaway

Name: $10,000 Unigo Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $10,000

Website: Unigo Annual $10K Scholarship | Unigo

Name: $1,000 Add a Local College Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: $1,000 Add a Local College Scholarship - Niche

Name: NSCA Scholarships for Athletes

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: Varies

Website: Niche – NCSA PPC LP Site (ncsasports.org)

Name: Unigo $10K Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $10,000

Website: Unigo Annual $10K Scholarship | Unigo

Name: Waitt Family Foundation Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: Varies

Website: Ocean Protection Funding | Waitt Foundation | La Jolla, California

Name: Anneka McMillan Creative Arts Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Daddy Longlegs Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Doris Hendren Memorial Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Dorothy M. Bolyard Memorial Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Herman H. Derksen Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $2,000

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Jean Wright-Elson Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Kawano Family Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Madison & Edith Cooper Scholarship II

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Reuben H. Fleet Memorial Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $5,000

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Ruth DeMoss Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Weissbuch Family Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Mission Bay Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $2,500

Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: The Anewalt Family Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: Varies

Website: Scholarship Foundation (car.org)

Name: William E. Buck Bragunier Scholarship for Outstanding Leadership

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $2,000

Website: https://www.afcea.org/site/?q=foundation/scholarships

Name: Lockheed Martin IT Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $3,000

Website: https://www.afcea.org/site/?q=foundation/scholarships

Name: John Bessemer Memorial Scholarship  

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Need Support? | PFLAG

Name: Mary Wagner Memorial Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2022

Amount: $1,000

Website: Need Support? | PFLAG

Name: Torch Awards for Ethics Scholarship

Deadline: TBD

Amount: $1,500

WebsiteBBB.org

Name: 2022 Deana’s Wish Memorial Scholarship

Deadline: TBD

Amount: Up to $2,000

WebsiteDLH Foundation

Name: Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway

Deadline: TBD

Amount:  Up to $100,000

Website: Tuition Finalists (drpepper.com)

Name: Fulbright U.S. Student Program

Deadline: TBD

Amount: Varies

Website: US Fulbright Program - Fulbright U.S. Student Program (fulbrightonline.org)

Name: 2022 Deana's Wish Memorial Scholarship

Deadline: TBD

Amount: $2,000

Website: 2022 Deana's Wish Memorial Scholarship

Name: Matthews & Swift Educational Trust Scholarships

Deadline: Not Listed

Amount: $25,000

Website: Educational Trust Scholarship | Knights of Columbus (kofc.org)

Name: NROTC Marine Option Scholarship

Deadline: Not Listed

Amount: Varies

Website: Education Benefits | Marines

Name: NROTC Nurse Scholarship

Deadline: Not Listed

Amount: Varies

Website: Naval Education and Training Command - NETC (navy.mil)

Name: Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grant

Deadline: Not Listed

Amount: $4,000

Website: Federal Student Aid

Name: Scholly Exclusive: $5,000 Second Semester Scholarship

Deadline: Not Listed

Amount: $5,000

Website:  Scholly Exclusive: $5,000 Second Semester Scholarship (myscholly.com)

Name: The Hustle’s 1,000 “No Essay” Scholarship

Deadline: Not Listed

Amount: $1,000

Website: The Hustle's $1,000 "No Essay" Scholarship

Name: Scholarship Points $10,000 Scholarship

Deadline: Not Listed

Amount: $10,000

Website: scholarshippoints.com

Name: Peterson World’s Easiest Scholarship

Deadline: Not listed

Amount: $2,500

Website: Undergraduate Scholarship | Scholarship for Undergraduate Students (petersons.com)

Name: Mark Watton Scholarship Fund

Deadline: TBD

Amount: Maximum of $1,000

Website: Mark Watton Scholarship Fund 


