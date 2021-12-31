NEED SCHOLARSHIPS? CHECK THIS LIST FROM SUPERVISOR ANDERSON

By Miriam Raftery
January 24, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Supervisor Joel Anderson’s staff has compiled an extensive and diverse list of scholarship opportunities to help students attain their higher education goals. Note: some have deadlines just days away, while others are later in the year. Scholarships are listed in chronological order by deadline dates.
“As school season is starting back up, I am aware of the financial barriers that many parents or students face. Having three children go through this process, I understand the value behind scholarship opportunities and the importance behind financial assistance,” Supervisor Anderson states in an email to constituents.
If you know of additional scholarships or financial resources for students, please send them to michael.botello@sdcounty.ca.gov to be added to the list. The updated list can be viewed at https://www.supervisorjoelanderson.com/content/d2/us/en/community/scholarship-list.html.
Scholarship List - Spring 2022
Name: No Essay ‘You Deserve It’ Scholarship
Deadline: January 29, 2022
Amount: $2,222
Website: You Deserve It Scholarship (scholarshipowl.com)
Name: Works For Me
Deadline: January 30, 2022
Amount: $7,500
Website: $2,500 Easy Scholarship: STEM Works For Me Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: US Navy Minority Serving Institution (MSI) Scholarship Program
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: Varies
Website: Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps - Minority Serving Institution (navy.mil)
Name: Alfred Steele Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: Up to $3,000
Website: American Society of Plumbing Engineers
Name: Fresh Start Scholarship Contest
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: Collegexpress.com
Name: Niche $2000 ‘No Essay’ Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $2,000
Website: Niche
Name: $2000 Nitro Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $2,000
Website: Nitro College
Name: 2021 Public Spirit Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Addair Law
Name: Tallo's $1,000 "What's Next for You?" Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Tallo
Name: $1,000 "Your Textbooks Covered" Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: $1,000 "Your Textbooks Covered" Scholarship - Niche
Name: I Have a Dream Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: I Have a Dream Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: $2,000 Nitro Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $2,000
Website: $2,000 Nitro College Scholarship
Name: $2,000 "No Essay" College Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $2,000
Website: $2,000 "No Essay" College Scholarship™
Name: Course Hero $4k College Giveaway
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $4,000
Website: Win $4,000 for your notes
Name: $1,000 School Survey Sweepstakes
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: $1,000 School Survey Sweepstakes - Niche
Name: Student Loan Hero $1,000 Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Giveaway - Student Loan Hero
Name: Nitro College Student Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $2,000
Website: Nitro College Student Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: American Society of Plumbing Engineers Alfred Steele Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $3,000
Website: Alfred Steele Scholarship - ASPE
Name: Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2022
Amount: $2,000
Website: Merit Scholarships (saic.edu)
Name: Hustle Tech and Business News No-Essay Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2022
Amount: $10,000
Website: Bold.org
Name: 500 Bold Points No-Essay Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2022
Amount: $500
Website: Bold.org
Name: Bold.org No-Essay Top Friend Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: Bold.org
Name: Bold No-Essay Community Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: Bold.org
Name: Forget Your Student Debt. No-Essay Grant.
Deadline: February 1, 2022
Amount: $10,000
Website: Forget Your Student Debt. No-Essay Grant. | Bold.org
Name: 1000 Bold Points No-Essay Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2022
Amount: $10,015
Website: 1000 Bold Points No-Essay Scholarship
Name: ‘Be Bold’ No-Essay Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2022
Amount: $25,000
Website: Bold.org
Name: Truman Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2022
Amount: $30,000
Website: Before Applying | The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation
Name: Nitro Pay for College No-Essay Scholarship
Deadline: February 3, 2022
Amount: $10,000
Website: Bold.org
Name: Army ROTC Scholarship
Deadline: February 4, 2022
Amount: Varies
Website: https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/find-your-path/army-officers/rotc/scholarships.html
Name: 2022 Chelsea King Garza Essay Scholarship
Deadline: February 10, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Chelsea Garza Law
Name: Walter Morales Scholarship for Urban Education Improvement
Deadline: February 15, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: Walter Morales Scholarship
Name: Cash for Cars Scholarship
Deadline: February 15, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Car 4 Cash
Name: 2022 Vista Irrigation District Scholarship Contest
Deadline: February 25, 2022
Amount: Ranging from $1,000 to $3,000
Website: 2022 Vista Irrigation District Scholarship Contest
Name: Niche $50,000 ‘No Essay’ Scholarship
Deadline: February 28, 2022
Amount: $50,000
Website: Niche
Name: My Vision Scholarship
Deadline: February 28, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: LasikPlus
Name: The Divorce Stigma Scholarship
Deadline: February 28, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Atlanta Divorce Law Group
Name: $1,000 Scholarship for Artists + Designers
Deadline: February 28, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: $1,000 Scholarship for Artists + Designers - Niche
Name: Big things come in small packages
Deadline: February 28, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: https://www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/sweet-and-simple-sch...
Name: Beauty & Wellness Professionals Scholarship
Deadline: March 1, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: Beauty and Cosmetology School Scholarship | Apply to Win $2,500 (beautyschoolsdirectory.com)
Name: Alice Newell Joslyn Fund
Deadline: March 1, 2022
Amount: $500 – $2,000
Website: Alice Newell Joslyn Medical Scholarship | ExploreHealthCareers.org
Name: Beauty and Wellness Professionals Scholarship
Deadline: March 1, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: Beauty Schools Directory
Name: WEF Canham Graduate Studies Scholarship
Deadline: March 1, 2022
Amount: $25,000
Website: WEF Canham Graduate Studies Scholarship
Name: ACWA Scholarship
Deadline: March 1, 2022
Amount: $3,500
Website: ACWA Scholarship Opportunities
Name: Dr. Lillian M. Childs Scholarship
Deadline: March 4, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Apply for Helix’s 2022 College Scholarships | Helix Water District (hwd.com)
Name: Robert D. Friedgen Scholarship
Deadline: March 4, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Apply for Helix’s 2022 College Scholarships | Helix Water District (hwd.com)
Name: Morgan Costa-Rhodes Memorial Scholarship
Deadline: March 15, 2022
Amount: $2,000
Website: Partnership for Academic Competition Excellence
Name: CA-NV AWWA Scholarship Program
Deadline: March 15, 2022
Amount: Ranging from $1,000 to $5,000
Website: CA-NV AWWA Scholarship Program
Name: Mel Klein Scholarship
Deadline: March 15, 2022
Amount: $10,000
Website: Targeted Scholarships – Horatio Alger Association Students
Name: Mesothelioma.com Scholarship
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Amount: $4,000
Website: Mesothelioma.com
Name: Regis L. Mullen Accident Injury Scholarship
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: Mullen & Mullen
Name: Side Hustlin’ Student Scholarship
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: The College Investor
Name: Superpower Scholarship
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: Unigo $2,500 Superpower Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: San Diego Alumnae Chapter Scholarship
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Amount: Varies
Website: 2020 SCHOLARSHIP | dstsandiego
Name: State Bank of India Scholarship Program
Deadline: April 1, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Asian Pacific Community Fund
Name: Jennings Kelly Scarborough Endowment Fund Scholarship
Deadline: April 1, 2022
Amount: Up to $2,500
Website: San Diego Air and Space Museum
Name: R.A. Rearwin Scholarship Fund
Deadline: April 1, 2022
Amount: Up to $4,000
Website: San Diego Air and Space Museum
Name: Convalr Alumni Association Endowment Fund
Deadline: April 1, 2022
Amount: Up to $4,000
Website: San Diego Air and Space Museum
Name: Bill Gibbs Endowment Fund Scholarship
Deadline: April 1, 2022
Amount: Up to $4,000
Website: San Diego Air and Space Museum
Name: AMN/Health Care Communicators Scholarship Essay Contest
Deadline: Between April 1st and July 15th, 2022.
Amount: $2,000
Website: Health Care Communicators of Southern California - AMN/HCC Scholarship
Name: NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship program
Deadline: April 8, 2022
Amount: $10,000
Website: NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship program - NCAA.org
Name: HLHA Education Fund Scholarship
Deadline: April 17, 2022
Amount: $3,500
Website: National Leased Housing Association
Name: Ayn Rand Essay Contest
Deadline: April 28, 2022
Amount: Up to $2,000
Website: Ayn Rand
Name: The Fountainhead Essay Contest
Deadline: April 28, 2022
Amount: $25 - $5,000
Website: 2021-22 THE FOUNTAINHEAD Essay Contest - Ayn Rand Institute Application Portal
Name: Anthem Essay Contest
Deadline: April 28, 2022
Amount: $25 - $2,000
Website: 2021-22 ANTHEM Essay Contest - Ayn Rand Institute Application Portal
Name: Course Hero $15k College Giveaway
Deadline: April 30, 2022
Amount: $15,000
Website: Win $15,000 for your notes
Name: All About Education Scholarship
Deadline: April 30, 2022
Amount: $3,000
Website: Unigo $3,000 All About Education Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: American Academy of CPR and First Aid Scholarship
Deadline: May 1, 2022 (Spring); October 1, 2022 (Fall)
Amount: $1,500
Website: American Academy of CPR and First Aid
Name: Calischoice Global Scholarship
Deadline: May 15, Every year
Amount: $5,000
Website: Cali’s Choice Plumbing and Restoration
Name: ARA Global Scholarship
Deadline: May 15, Every Year
Amount: $5,000
Website: Alliance Recruitment Agency
Name: Bomberos de San Diego Scholarship
Deadline: May 21, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Bomberos de San Diego
Name: Kandis-Dene Foundation Art Scholarship
Deadline: May 31, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: Kandis-Dene Foundation Art Scholarship
Name: Fifth Month Scholarship
Deadline: May 31, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: Fifth Month Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Disaster Relief Scholarship
Deadline: June 1, 2022
Amount: $10,000
Website: Insurance Claim HQ
Name: The Defeating Epilepsy Scholarship
Deadline: June 1, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: The Defeating Epilepsy Foundation
Name: Remembering a Life Scholarship
Deadline: June 30, 2022
Amount: $1,750
Website: Memorials.com
Name: Do-Over Scholarship
Deadline: June 30, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: Annual Unigo $1,500 Do Over Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: Shape the Future Scholarship
Deadline: June 30, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: Campervan Finder
Name: The Warren E. Burger Prize
Deadline: July 1, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: American Inns of Court
Name: Study.com Scholarship for LGBTQ Students
Deadline: July 1, 2022
Amount: $500
Website: Study.com
Name: Study.com Scholarship for Asian American and Pacific Islander Students
Deadline: July 1, 2022
Amount: $500
Website: Study.com
Name: Rustica Scholarship
Deadline: July 1 for fall, December 1 for spring
Amount: $2,500
Website: Rustica
Name: Rustica Scholarship
Deadline: July 1 for fall, December 1 for spring
Amount: $2,500
Website: Rustica
Name: The Peter DeCaprio Scholarship
Deadline: July 1, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Peter DeCaprio Scholarship
Name: HCC and AMN Healthcare Scholarship
Deadline: July 15, 2022
Amount: minimum of $2,000
Website: Health Care Communicators of Southern California
Name: “A Better World” Spirituality and Technology Advancement Scholarship
Deadline: July 19, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: ChinaSona Foundation
Name: Flavor of the Month Scholarship
Deadline: July 31, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: Unigo $1,500 Flavor of the Month Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: Niche $5,000 MBA Scholarship
Deadline: August 31, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: Niche
Name: $3,000 Medical Careers Scholarship
Deadline: August 31, 2022
Amount: $3,000
Website: Niche
Name: Make Me Laugh Scholarship
Deadline: August 31, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: Unigo $1,500 Make Me Laugh Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: Shout It Out Scholarship
Deadline: September 30, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: Unigo $1,500 Shout It Out Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: Commercial Video Scholarship
Deadline: October 31, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: CheapAutoInsuranceCo.com
Name: Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship
Deadline: October 31, 2022
Amount: $2,000
Website: Unigo $2,000 Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: Coca-Cola Scholars Scholarship
Deadline: October 31, 2022
Amount: $20,000
Website: Programs - Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation
Name: Education Matters Scholarship
Deadline: November 30, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: Unigo $5,000 Education Matters Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: AfterCollege/AACN Nursing Scholarship Program
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: AfterCollege
Name: Contevo Digital Marketing Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, Every Year
Amount: $5,000
Website: contevo.com
Name: 2022 Entrepreneur Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: ApproveMe.com
Name: Mama of 3 Munchkins Scholarship
Deadline: December 31 every year
Amount: $2,500
Website: Mama of 3 Munchkins
Name: Course Hero $4K College Giveaway
Deadline: December 31, 2021
Amount: $ 4,000
Website: $4K College Giveaway
Name: $10,000 Unigo Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $10,000
Website: Unigo Annual $10K Scholarship | Unigo
Name: $1,000 Add a Local College Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: $1,000 Add a Local College Scholarship - Niche
Name: NSCA Scholarships for Athletes
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: Varies
Website: Niche – NCSA PPC LP Site (ncsasports.org)
Name: Unigo $10K Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $10,000
Website: Unigo Annual $10K Scholarship | Unigo
Name: Waitt Family Foundation Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: Varies
Website: Ocean Protection Funding | Waitt Foundation | La Jolla, California
Name: Anneka McMillan Creative Arts Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: Daddy Longlegs Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: Doris Hendren Memorial Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: Dorothy M. Bolyard Memorial Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: Herman H. Derksen Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $2,000
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: Jean Wright-Elson Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: Kawano Family Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: Madison & Edith Cooper Scholarship II
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: Reuben H. Fleet Memorial Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: Ruth DeMoss Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: Weissbuch Family Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: Mission Bay Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)
Name: The Anewalt Family Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: Varies
Website: Scholarship Foundation (car.org)
Name: William E. Buck Bragunier Scholarship for Outstanding Leadership
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $2,000
Website: https://www.afcea.org/site/?q=foundation/scholarships
Name: Lockheed Martin IT Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $3,000
Website: https://www.afcea.org/site/?q=foundation/scholarships
Name: John Bessemer Memorial Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Need Support? | PFLAG
Name: Mary Wagner Memorial Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2022
Amount: $1,000
Website: Need Support? | PFLAG
Name: Torch Awards for Ethics Scholarship
Deadline: TBD
Amount: $1,500
Website: BBB.org
Name: 2022 Deana’s Wish Memorial Scholarship
Deadline: TBD
Amount: Up to $2,000
Website: DLH Foundation
Name: Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway
Deadline: TBD
Amount: Up to $100,000
Website: Tuition Finalists (drpepper.com)
Name: Fulbright U.S. Student Program
Deadline: TBD
Amount: Varies
Website: US Fulbright Program - Fulbright U.S. Student Program (fulbrightonline.org)
Name: 2022 Deana's Wish Memorial Scholarship
Deadline: TBD
Amount: $2,000
Website: 2022 Deana's Wish Memorial Scholarship
Name: Matthews & Swift Educational Trust Scholarships
Deadline: Not Listed
Amount: $25,000
Website: Educational Trust Scholarship | Knights of Columbus (kofc.org)
Name: NROTC Marine Option Scholarship
Deadline: Not Listed
Amount: Varies
Website: Education Benefits | Marines
Name: NROTC Nurse Scholarship
Deadline: Not Listed
Amount: Varies
Website: Naval Education and Training Command - NETC (navy.mil)
Name: Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grant
Deadline: Not Listed
Amount: $4,000
Website: Federal Student Aid
Name: Scholly Exclusive: $5,000 Second Semester Scholarship
Deadline: Not Listed
Amount: $5,000
Website: Scholly Exclusive: $5,000 Second Semester Scholarship (myscholly.com)
Name: The Hustle’s 1,000 “No Essay” Scholarship
Deadline: Not Listed
Amount: $1,000
Website: The Hustle's $1,000 "No Essay" Scholarship
Name: Scholarship Points $10,000 Scholarship
Deadline: Not Listed
Amount: $10,000
Website: scholarshippoints.com
Name: Peterson World’s Easiest Scholarship
Deadline: Not listed
Amount: $2,500
Website: Undergraduate Scholarship | Scholarship for Undergraduate Students (petersons.com)
Name: Mark Watton Scholarship Fund
Deadline: TBD
Amount: Maximum of $1,000
Website: Mark Watton Scholarship Fund
