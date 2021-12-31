NEED SCHOLARSHIPS? CHECK THIS LIST FROM SUPERVISOR ANDERSON

By Miriam Raftery

January 24, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Supervisor Joel Anderson’s staff has compiled an extensive and diverse list of scholarship opportunities to help students attain their higher education goals. Note: some have deadlines just days away, while others are later in the year. Scholarships are listed in chronological order by deadline dates.

“As school season is starting back up, I am aware of the financial barriers that many parents or students face. Having three children go through this process, I understand the value behind scholarship opportunities and the importance behind financial assistance,” Supervisor Anderson states in an email to constituents.

If you know of additional scholarships or financial resources for students, please send them to michael.botello@sdcounty.ca.gov to be added to the list. The updated list can be viewed at https://www.supervisorjoelanderson.com/content/d2/us/en/community/scholarship-list.html.

Scholarship List - Spring 2022

Name: No Essay ‘You Deserve It’ Scholarship



Deadline: January 29, 2022



Amount: $2,222



Website: You Deserve It Scholarship (scholarshipowl.com)

Name: Works For Me



Deadline: January 30, 2022



Amount: $7,500



Website: $2,500 Easy Scholarship: STEM Works For Me Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: US Navy Minority Serving Institution (MSI) Scholarship Program



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: Varies



Website: Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps - Minority Serving Institution (navy.mil)

Name: Alfred Steele Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: Up to $3,000



Website: American Society of Plumbing Engineers

Name: Fresh Start Scholarship Contest



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $2,500



Website: Collegexpress.com

Name: Niche $2000 ‘No Essay’ Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $2,000



Website: Niche

Name: $2000 Nitro Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $2,000



Website: Nitro College

Name: 2021 Public Spirit Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Addair Law

Name: Tallo's $1,000 "What's Next for You?" Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Tallo

Name: $1,000 "Your Textbooks Covered" Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: $1,000 "Your Textbooks Covered" Scholarship - Niche

Name: I Have a Dream Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $1,500



Website: I Have a Dream Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: $2,000 Nitro Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $2,000



Website: $2,000 Nitro College Scholarship

Name: $2,000 "No Essay" College Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $2,000



Website: $2,000 "No Essay" College Scholarship™

Name: Course Hero $4k College Giveaway



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $4,000



Website: Win $4,000 for your notes

Name: $1,000 School Survey Sweepstakes



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: $1,000 School Survey Sweepstakes - Niche

Name: Student Loan Hero $1,000 Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Giveaway - Student Loan Hero

Name: Nitro College Student Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $2,000



Website: Nitro College Student Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: American Society of Plumbing Engineers Alfred Steele Scholarship



Deadline: January 31, 2022



Amount: $3,000



Website: Alfred Steele Scholarship - ASPE

Name: Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship



Deadline: February 1, 2022



Amount: $2,000



Website: Merit Scholarships (saic.edu)

Name: Hustle Tech and Business News No-Essay Scholarship



Deadline: February 1, 2022



Amount: $10,000



Website: Bold.org

Name: 500 Bold Points No-Essay Scholarship



Deadline: February 1, 2022



Amount: $500



Website: Bold.org

Name: Bold.org No-Essay Top Friend Scholarship



Deadline: February 1, 2022



Amount: $5,000



Website: Bold.org

Name: Bold No-Essay Community Scholarship



Deadline: February 1, 2022



Amount: $5,000



Website: Bold.org

Name: Forget Your Student Debt. No-Essay Grant.



Deadline: February 1, 2022



Amount: $10,000



Website: Forget Your Student Debt. No-Essay Grant. | Bold.org

Name: 1000 Bold Points No-Essay Scholarship



Deadline: February 1, 2022



Amount: $10,015



Website: 1000 Bold Points No-Essay Scholarship

Name: ‘Be Bold’ No-Essay Scholarship



Deadline: February 1, 2022



Amount: $25,000



Website: Bold.org

Name: Truman Scholarship



Deadline: February 1, 2022



Amount: $30,000



Website: Before Applying | The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation

Name: Nitro Pay for College No-Essay Scholarship



Deadline: February 3, 2022



Amount: $10,000



Website: Bold.org

Name: Army ROTC Scholarship



Deadline: February 4, 2022



Amount: Varies



Website: https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/find-your-path/army-officers/rotc/scholarships.html

Name: 2022 Chelsea King Garza Essay Scholarship



Deadline: February 10, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Chelsea Garza Law

Name: Walter Morales Scholarship for Urban Education Improvement



Deadline: February 15, 2022



Amount: $5,000



Website: Walter Morales Scholarship

Name: Cash for Cars Scholarship



Deadline: February 15, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Car 4 Cash

Name: 2022 Vista Irrigation District Scholarship Contest



Deadline: February 25, 2022



Amount: Ranging from $1,000 to $3,000



Website: 2022 Vista Irrigation District Scholarship Contest

Name: Niche $50,000 ‘No Essay’ Scholarship



Deadline: February 28, 2022



Amount: $50,000



Website: Niche

Name: My Vision Scholarship



Deadline: February 28, 2022



Amount: $2,500



Website: LasikPlus

Name: The Divorce Stigma Scholarship



Deadline: February 28, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Atlanta Divorce Law Group

Name: $1,000 Scholarship for Artists + Designers



Deadline: February 28, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: $1,000 Scholarship for Artists + Designers - Niche

Name: Big things come in small packages



Deadline: February 28, 2022



Amount: $1,500



Website: https://www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/sweet-and-simple-sch...

Name: Beauty & Wellness Professionals Scholarship



Deadline: March 1, 2022



Amount: $2,500



Website: Beauty and Cosmetology School Scholarship | Apply to Win $2,500 (beautyschoolsdirectory.com)

Name: Alice Newell Joslyn Fund



Deadline: March 1, 2022



Amount: $500 – $2,000



Website: Alice Newell Joslyn Medical Scholarship | ExploreHealthCareers.org

Name: Beauty and Wellness Professionals Scholarship



Deadline: March 1, 2022



Amount: $2,500



Website: Beauty Schools Directory

Name: WEF Canham Graduate Studies Scholarship



Deadline: March 1, 2022



Amount: $25,000



Website: WEF Canham Graduate Studies Scholarship

Name: ACWA Scholarship



Deadline: March 1, 2022



Amount: $3,500



Website: ACWA Scholarship Opportunities

Name: Dr. Lillian M. Childs Scholarship



Deadline: March 4, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Apply for Helix’s 2022 College Scholarships | Helix Water District (hwd.com)

Name: Robert D. Friedgen Scholarship



Deadline: March 4, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Apply for Helix’s 2022 College Scholarships | Helix Water District (hwd.com)

Name: Morgan Costa-Rhodes Memorial Scholarship



Deadline: March 15, 2022



Amount: $2,000



Website: Partnership for Academic Competition Excellence

Name: CA-NV AWWA Scholarship Program



Deadline: March 15, 2022



Amount: Ranging from $1,000 to $5,000



Website: CA-NV AWWA Scholarship Program

Name: Mel Klein Scholarship



Deadline: March 15, 2022



Amount: $10,000



Website: Targeted Scholarships – Horatio Alger Association Students

Name: Mesothelioma.com Scholarship



Deadline: March 31, 2022



Amount: $4,000



Website: Mesothelioma.com

Name: Regis L. Mullen Accident Injury Scholarship



Deadline: March 31, 2022



Amount: $2,500



Website: Mullen & Mullen

Name: Side Hustlin’ Student Scholarship



Deadline: March 31, 2022



Amount: $2,500



Website: The College Investor

Name: Superpower Scholarship



Deadline: March 31, 2022



Amount: $2,500



Website: Unigo $2,500 Superpower Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: San Diego Alumnae Chapter Scholarship



Deadline: March 31, 2022



Amount: Varies



Website: 2020 SCHOLARSHIP | dstsandiego

Name: State Bank of India Scholarship Program



Deadline: April 1, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Asian Pacific Community Fund

Name: Jennings Kelly Scarborough Endowment Fund Scholarship



Deadline: April 1, 2022



Amount: Up to $2,500



Website: San Diego Air and Space Museum

Name: R.A. Rearwin Scholarship Fund



Deadline: April 1, 2022



Amount: Up to $4,000



Website: San Diego Air and Space Museum

Name: Convalr Alumni Association Endowment Fund



Deadline: April 1, 2022



Amount: Up to $4,000



Website: San Diego Air and Space Museum

Name: Bill Gibbs Endowment Fund Scholarship



Deadline: April 1, 2022



Amount: Up to $4,000



Website: San Diego Air and Space Museum

Name: AMN/Health Care Communicators Scholarship Essay Contest



Deadline: Between April 1st and July 15th, 2022.



Amount: $2,000



Website: Health Care Communicators of Southern California - AMN/HCC Scholarship

Name: NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship program



Deadline: April 8, 2022



Amount: $10,000



Website: NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship program - NCAA.org

Name: HLHA Education Fund Scholarship



Deadline: April 17, 2022



Amount: $3,500



Website: National Leased Housing Association

Name: Ayn Rand Essay Contest



Deadline: April 28, 2022



Amount: Up to $2,000



Website: Ayn Rand

Name: The Fountainhead Essay Contest



Deadline: April 28, 2022



Amount: $25 - $5,000



Website: 2021-22 THE FOUNTAINHEAD Essay Contest - Ayn Rand Institute Application Portal

Name: Anthem Essay Contest



Deadline: April 28, 2022



Amount: $25 - $2,000



Website: 2021-22 ANTHEM Essay Contest - Ayn Rand Institute Application Portal

Name: Course Hero $15k College Giveaway



Deadline: April 30, 2022



Amount: $15,000



Website: Win $15,000 for your notes

Name: All About Education Scholarship



Deadline: April 30, 2022



Amount: $3,000



Website: Unigo $3,000 All About Education Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: American Academy of CPR and First Aid Scholarship



Deadline: May 1, 2022 (Spring); October 1, 2022 (Fall)



Amount: $1,500



Website: American Academy of CPR and First Aid

Name: Calischoice Global Scholarship



Deadline: May 15, Every year



Amount: $5,000



Website: Cali’s Choice Plumbing and Restoration

Name: ARA Global Scholarship



Deadline: May 15, Every Year



Amount: $5,000



Website: Alliance Recruitment Agency

Name: Bomberos de San Diego Scholarship



Deadline: May 21, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Bomberos de San Diego

Name: Kandis-Dene Foundation Art Scholarship



Deadline: May 31, 2022



Amount: $5,000



Website: Kandis-Dene Foundation Art Scholarship

Name: Fifth Month Scholarship



Deadline: May 31, 2022



Amount: $1,500



Website: Fifth Month Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Disaster Relief Scholarship



Deadline: June 1, 2022



Amount: $10,000



Website: Insurance Claim HQ

Name: The Defeating Epilepsy Scholarship



Deadline: June 1, 2022



Amount: $5,000



Website: The Defeating Epilepsy Foundation

Name: Remembering a Life Scholarship



Deadline: June 30, 2022



Amount: $1,750



Website: Memorials.com

Name: Do-Over Scholarship



Deadline: June 30, 2022



Amount: $1,500



Website: Annual Unigo $1,500 Do Over Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Shape the Future Scholarship



Deadline: June 30, 2022



Amount: $2,500



Website: Campervan Finder

Name: The Warren E. Burger Prize



Deadline: July 1, 2022



Amount: $5,000



Website: American Inns of Court

Name: Study.com Scholarship for LGBTQ Students



Deadline: July 1, 2022



Amount: $500



Website: Study.com

Name: Study.com Scholarship for Asian American and Pacific Islander Students



Deadline: July 1, 2022



Amount: $500



Website: Study.com

Name: Rustica Scholarship



Deadline: July 1 for fall, December 1 for spring



Amount: $2,500



Website: Rustica

Name: Rustica Scholarship



Deadline: July 1 for fall, December 1 for spring



Amount: $2,500



Website: Rustica

Name: The Peter DeCaprio Scholarship



Deadline: July 1, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Peter DeCaprio Scholarship

Name: HCC and AMN Healthcare Scholarship



Deadline: July 15, 2022



Amount: minimum of $2,000



Website: Health Care Communicators of Southern California

Name: “A Better World” Spirituality and Technology Advancement Scholarship



Deadline: July 19, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: ChinaSona Foundation

Name: Flavor of the Month Scholarship



Deadline: July 31, 2022



Amount: $1,500



Website: Unigo $1,500 Flavor of the Month Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Niche $5,000 MBA Scholarship



Deadline: August 31, 2022



Amount: $5,000



Website: Niche

Name: $3,000 Medical Careers Scholarship



Deadline: August 31, 2022



Amount: $3,000



Website: Niche

Name: Make Me Laugh Scholarship



Deadline: August 31, 2022



Amount: $1,500



Website: Unigo $1,500 Make Me Laugh Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Shout It Out Scholarship



Deadline: September 30, 2022



Amount: $1,500



Website: Unigo $1,500 Shout It Out Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Commercial Video Scholarship



Deadline: October 31, 2022



Amount: $5,000



Website: CheapAutoInsuranceCo.com

Name: Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship



Deadline: October 31, 2022



Amount: $2,000



Website: Unigo $2,000 Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Coca-Cola Scholars Scholarship



Deadline: October 31, 2022



Amount: $20,000



Website: Programs - Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation

Name: Education Matters Scholarship



Deadline: November 30, 2022



Amount: $5,000



Website: Unigo $5,000 Education Matters Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: AfterCollege/AACN Nursing Scholarship Program



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $2,500



Website: AfterCollege

Name: Contevo Digital Marketing Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, Every Year



Amount: $5,000



Website: contevo.com

Name: 2022 Entrepreneur Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $2,500



Website: ApproveMe.com

Name: Mama of 3 Munchkins Scholarship



Deadline: December 31 every year



Amount: $2,500



Website: Mama of 3 Munchkins

Name: Course Hero $4K College Giveaway



Deadline: December 31, 2021



Amount: $ 4,000



Website: $4K College Giveaway

Name: $10,000 Unigo Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $10,000



Website: Unigo Annual $10K Scholarship | Unigo

Name: $1,000 Add a Local College Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: $1,000 Add a Local College Scholarship - Niche

Name: NSCA Scholarships for Athletes



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: Varies



Website: Niche – NCSA PPC LP Site (ncsasports.org)

Name: Unigo $10K Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $10,000



Website: Unigo Annual $10K Scholarship | Unigo

Name: Waitt Family Foundation Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: Varies



Website: Ocean Protection Funding | Waitt Foundation | La Jolla, California

Name: Anneka McMillan Creative Arts Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Daddy Longlegs Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Doris Hendren Memorial Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Dorothy M. Bolyard Memorial Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Herman H. Derksen Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $2,000



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Jean Wright-Elson Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Kawano Family Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Madison & Edith Cooper Scholarship II



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Reuben H. Fleet Memorial Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $5,000



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Ruth DeMoss Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Weissbuch Family Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,500



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: Mission Bay Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $2,500



Website: Community Scholarship Program (sdfoundation.org)

Name: The Anewalt Family Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: Varies



Website: Scholarship Foundation (car.org)

Name: William E. Buck Bragunier Scholarship for Outstanding Leadership



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $2,000



Website: https://www.afcea.org/site/?q=foundation/scholarships

Name: Lockheed Martin IT Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $3,000



Website: https://www.afcea.org/site/?q=foundation/scholarships

Name: John Bessemer Memorial Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Need Support? | PFLAG

Name: Mary Wagner Memorial Scholarship



Deadline: December 31, 2022



Amount: $1,000



Website: Need Support? | PFLAG

Name: Torch Awards for Ethics Scholarship



Deadline: TBD



Amount: $1,500



Website: BBB.org

Name: 2022 Deana’s Wish Memorial Scholarship



Deadline: TBD



Amount: Up to $2,000



Website: DLH Foundation

Name: Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway



Deadline: TBD



Amount: Up to $100,000



Website: Tuition Finalists (drpepper.com)

Name: Fulbright U.S. Student Program



Deadline: TBD



Amount: Varies



Website: US Fulbright Program - Fulbright U.S. Student Program (fulbrightonline.org)

Name: 2022 Deana's Wish Memorial Scholarship



Deadline: TBD



Amount: $2,000



Website: 2022 Deana's Wish Memorial Scholarship

Name: Matthews & Swift Educational Trust Scholarships



Deadline: Not Listed



Amount: $25,000



Website: Educational Trust Scholarship | Knights of Columbus (kofc.org)

Name: NROTC Marine Option Scholarship



Deadline: Not Listed



Amount: Varies



Website: Education Benefits | Marines

Name: NROTC Nurse Scholarship



Deadline: Not Listed



Amount: Varies



Website: Naval Education and Training Command - NETC (navy.mil)

Name: Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grant



Deadline: Not Listed



Amount: $4,000



Website: Federal Student Aid

Name: Scholly Exclusive: $5,000 Second Semester Scholarship



Deadline: Not Listed



Amount: $5,000



Website: Scholly Exclusive: $5,000 Second Semester Scholarship (myscholly.com)

Name: The Hustle’s 1,000 “No Essay” Scholarship



Deadline: Not Listed



Amount: $1,000



Website: The Hustle's $1,000 "No Essay" Scholarship

Name: Scholarship Points $10,000 Scholarship



Deadline: Not Listed



Amount: $10,000



Website: scholarshippoints.com

Name: Peterson World’s Easiest Scholarship



Deadline: Not listed



Amount: $2,500



Website: Undergraduate Scholarship | Scholarship for Undergraduate Students (petersons.com)

Name: Mark Watton Scholarship Fund



Deadline: TBD



Amount: Maximum of $1,000



Website: Mark Watton Scholarship Fund