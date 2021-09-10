NEED SCHOLARSHIPS? SUPERVISOR ANDERSON’S OFFICE HAS COMPILED THIS LIST OF OPPORTUNITIES

East County News Service

Photo: Creative Commons image by ND via Bing

September 5, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – “As school season is starting back up, I am aware of the financial barriers that many parents or students face,” says Supervisor Joel Anderson in an email to constituents listing scholarships available. “Having three children go through this process, I understand the value behind scholarship opportunities and the importance behind financial assistance,” he adds. “I’ve asked my staff to assemble this list of financial resources and scholarship opportunities available to you.”

This list is not officially endorsed by the County, but was created to assist students attain their goals of continuing their education. Anderson says his staff made an effort to find diverse scholarship opportunities and reminds students that many of these opportunities have upcoming deadlines.

If you know of scholarship resources not listed that you would like to see added, you can email michael.botello@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Scholarship List - Fall 2021

Name: Cameron Impact Scholarship

Deadline: September 10, 2021

Amount: Up to $140,000

Website: Cameron Impact Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Glotzer & Leib Personal Injury Scholarship Fund

Deadline: September 15, 2021

Amount: Up to $5,000

Website: Glotzer & Leib Personal Injury Scholarship Fund. Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: ScholarshipPoints.com $10,000 Scholarship

Deadline: September 15, 2021

Amount: Up to $10,000

Website: ScholarshipPoints.com $10,000 Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Be the Boss Scholarship

Deadline: September 15, 2021

Amount: Up to $4,000

Website: Be The Boss Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Ayn Rand Atlas Shrugged Essay Scholarship

Deadline: September 27, 2021

Amount: Up to $10,000

Website: https://programs.aynrand.org/prog/2020-21_atlas_shrugged_essay_contest/

Name: Texting and Driving Prevention Scholarship

Deadline: September 30, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: Texting and Driving Prevention Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Shout It Out Scholarship

Deadline: September 30, 2021

Amount: $1,500

Website: Unigo $1,500 Shout It Out Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Because College is Expensive Scholarship

Deadline: September 30, 2021

Amount: Up to $6,000

Website: Because College is Expensive Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Prince Benowitz Make a Difference Scholarship

Deadline: September 30, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: Price Benowitz Make a Difference Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Family Adversity Scholarship

Deadline: September 30, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: Family Adversity Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Payroll Vault Franchise Scholarship

Deadline: September 30, 2021

Amount: Up to $40,000

Website: Payroll Vault Franchise Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: TrophyCentral Sportsmanship and Compassion Scholarship Award

Deadline: September 30, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: TrophyCentral Sportsmanship and Compassion Scholarship Award Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Employment BOOST General College Scholarship

Deadline: October 1, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: Employment BOOST General College Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Employment BOOST Business and STEM Scholarship

Deadline: October 1, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: Employment BOOST Business and STEM Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: CodeWizardsHQ Educational Scholarship

Deadline: October 1, 2021

Amount: $2,500

Website: CodeWizardsHQ Educational Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: CouponBirds “Help to Save” Scholarship

Deadline: October 10, 2021

Amount: Up to $5,000

Website: CouponBirds "Help to Save" Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: NSCA Foundation Women’s Scholarship

Deadline: October 15, 2021

Amount: Up to $6,000

Website: NSCA Foundation Women’s Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Natasha Porter Memorial Scholarship

Deadline: October 15, 2021

Amount: Up to $6,000

Website: Natasha Porter Memorial Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: NSCA Foundation Minority Scholarship

Deadline: October 15, 2021

Amount: Up to $6,000

Website: NSCA Foundation Minority Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Robert L. Wiegel Scholarship for Coastal Studies

Deadline: October 15, 2021

Amount: Up to $4,000

Website: https://www.sdfoundation.org/students/other-tsdf-scholarships/

Name: Fujifilm x Urban Outfitters Scholarship

Deadline: October 16, 2021

Amount: Up to $10,000

Website: Urban Outfitters & Fujifilm Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest

Deadline: October 28, 2021

Amount: Up to $100,000

Website: Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: American Bullion Scholarship

Deadline: October 31, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: American Bullion Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: CollegeXpress One-Question Science & Engineering Scholarship

Deadline: October 31, 2021

Amount: $500

Website: CollegeXpress $750 Easy No Essay Scholarship Contest Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: 2021 Pursuing a Positive Impact Scholarship

Deadline: October 31, 2021

Amount: Up to $3,000

Website: 2019-20 PURSUING A POSITIVE IMPACT SCHOLARSHIP Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship

Deadline: October 31, 2021

Amount: $2,000

Website: Unigo $2,000 Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: The Home Depot Orange Scholars Scholarship

Deadline: November 1, 2021

Amount: Up to $2,500

Website: The Home Depot Orange Scholars Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Thomas J. Henry Leadership Scholarship

Deadline: November 1, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: Thomas J. Henry Leadership Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Buildium Women in Technology Scholarship

Deadline: November 1, 2021

Amount: Up to $5,000

Website: Buildium Women in Technology Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Richard D. Stehly Memorial Scholarship

Deadline: November 2, 2021

Amount: $5,000

Website: Richard D. Stehly Memorial Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Education Matters Scholarship

Deadline: November 30, 2021

Amount: $5,000

Website: Unigo $5,000 Education Matters Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Project Yellow Light Scholarship

Deadline: November 30, 2021

Amount: Up to $8,000

Website: Project Yellow Light scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Stop-Painting.com Essay Scholarships

Deadline: November 15, 2021

Amount: $2,000

Website: Stop-Painting.com Essay Scholarships Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: 2020 Overcoming Adversity Scholarship

Deadline: November 30, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: 2020 Overcoming Adversity Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: NABF Scholarship Program

Deadline: December 1, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: NABF Scholarship Program Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Kelly Law Autism/ASD Scholarship

Deadline: December 10, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: Kelly Law Autism/ASD Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Good Samaritan Scholarship

Deadline: December 30, 2021

Amount: $1,000

Website: Good Samaritan Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Home Depot Foundation’s Path to Pro Scholarship by SkillPointe Foundation

Deadline: December 31, 2021

Amount: Up to $6,000

Website: Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro Scholarship by SkillPointe Foundation ($2,000) Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: AfterCollege/AACN $10,000 Scholarship Fund

Deadline: December 31, 2021

Amount: Up to $10,000

Website: AfterCollege/AACN $10,000 Scholarship Fund Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Unigo $10K Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2021

Amount: $10,000

Website: Unigo Annual $10K Scholarship | Unigo

Name: Top Ten List Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2021

Amount: $1,500

Website: Unigo $1,500 Top Ten List Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: L. Gordon Bittle Memorial Scholarship

Deadline: January 29, 2022

Amount: $5,000

Website: L. Gordon Bittle Memorial Scholarship - Apply for Scholarships (petersons.com)

Name: William Male Foundation Grant

Deadline: December 31, 2021

Amount: Up to $5,000

Website: Grant Info - William Male Foundation - Arts Grant San Diego

Name: I Have a Dream Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: I Have a Dream Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Alfred Steele Scholarship

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: Up to $3,000

Website: Alfred Steele Scholarship - ASPE

Name: Microsoft Scholarship Program

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Amount: Up to $25,000

Website: Microsoft Scholarship Program Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Benjamin & Patricia Allen Scholarship

Deadline: February 2, 2022

Amount: Varies

Website: Benjamin And Patricia Allen Scholarship - Scholarships.com

Name: Elks National Foundation Legacy Awards Scholarship

Deadline: February 7, 2022

Amount: Up to $4,000

Website: Elks.org :: Legacy Scholarship Awards

Name: AFA Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship

Deadline: February 15, 2022

Amount: $5,000

Website: AFA Teens For Alzheimers Awareness College Scholarship - Scholarships.com

Name: Sweet and Simple Scholarship

Deadline: February 28, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: Unigo $1,500 Sweet and Simple Scholarship | Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Superpower Scholarship

Deadline: March 31, 2022

Amount: $2,500

Website: Unigo $2,500 Superpower Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Appraisal Institute Education & Relief Undergraduate Scholarship

Deadline: April 1, 2022

Amount: Up to $1,000

Website: Appraisal Institute Education & Relief Undergraduate Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Ayn Rand Anthem Essay Scholarship

Deadline: April 28, 2022

Amount: Up to $2,000

Website: https://programs.aynrand.org/prog/2021-22_anthem_essay_contest/

Name: Ayn Rand the Fountainhead Essay Scholarship

Deadline: April 28, 2022

Amount: Up to $5,000

Website: https://programs.aynrand.org/prog/2021-22_the_fountainhead_essay_contest/

Name: All About Education Scholarship

Deadline: April 30, 2022

Amount: $3,000

Website: Unigo $3,000 All About Education Scholarship | Apply Now

Name: Fifth Month Scholarship

Deadline: May 31, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: Fifth Month Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo

Name: Do-Over Scholarship

Deadline: June 30, 2022

Amount: $1,500

Website: Annual Unigo $1,500 Do Over Scholarship | Apply Now