NEED SCHOLARSHIPS? SUPERVISOR ANDERSON’S OFFICE HAS COMPILED THIS LIST OF OPPORTUNITIES

September 5, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – “As school season is starting back up, I am aware of the financial barriers that many parents or students face,” says Supervisor Joel Anderson in an email to constituents listing scholarships available. “Having three children go through this process, I understand the value behind scholarship opportunities and the importance behind financial assistance,” he adds. “I’ve asked my staff to assemble this list of financial resources and scholarship opportunities available to you.”
This list is not officially endorsed by the County, but was created to assist students attain their goals of continuing their education. Anderson says his staff made an effort to find diverse scholarship opportunities and reminds students that many of these opportunities have upcoming deadlines.
If you know of scholarship resources not listed that you would like to see added, you can email michael.botello@sdcounty.ca.gov.
Scholarship List - Fall 2021
Name: Cameron Impact Scholarship
Deadline: September 10, 2021
Amount: Up to $140,000
Website: Cameron Impact Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Glotzer & Leib Personal Injury Scholarship Fund
Deadline: September 15, 2021
Amount: Up to $5,000
Website: Glotzer & Leib Personal Injury Scholarship Fund. Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: ScholarshipPoints.com $10,000 Scholarship
Deadline: September 15, 2021
Amount: Up to $10,000
Website: ScholarshipPoints.com $10,000 Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Be the Boss Scholarship
Deadline: September 15, 2021
Amount: Up to $4,000
Website: Be The Boss Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Ayn Rand Atlas Shrugged Essay Scholarship
Deadline: September 27, 2021
Amount: Up to $10,000
Website: https://programs.aynrand.org/prog/2020-21_atlas_shrugged_essay_contest/
Name: Texting and Driving Prevention Scholarship
Deadline: September 30, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: Texting and Driving Prevention Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Shout It Out Scholarship
Deadline: September 30, 2021
Amount: $1,500
Website: Unigo $1,500 Shout It Out Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: Because College is Expensive Scholarship
Deadline: September 30, 2021
Amount: Up to $6,000
Website: Because College is Expensive Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Prince Benowitz Make a Difference Scholarship
Deadline: September 30, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: Price Benowitz Make a Difference Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Family Adversity Scholarship
Deadline: September 30, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: Family Adversity Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Payroll Vault Franchise Scholarship
Deadline: September 30, 2021
Amount: Up to $40,000
Website: Payroll Vault Franchise Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: TrophyCentral Sportsmanship and Compassion Scholarship Award
Deadline: September 30, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: TrophyCentral Sportsmanship and Compassion Scholarship Award Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Employment BOOST General College Scholarship
Deadline: October 1, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: Employment BOOST General College Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Employment BOOST Business and STEM Scholarship
Deadline: October 1, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: Employment BOOST Business and STEM Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: CodeWizardsHQ Educational Scholarship
Deadline: October 1, 2021
Amount: $2,500
Website: CodeWizardsHQ Educational Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: CouponBirds “Help to Save” Scholarship
Deadline: October 10, 2021
Amount: Up to $5,000
Website: CouponBirds "Help to Save" Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: NSCA Foundation Women’s Scholarship
Deadline: October 15, 2021
Amount: Up to $6,000
Website: NSCA Foundation Women’s Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Natasha Porter Memorial Scholarship
Deadline: October 15, 2021
Amount: Up to $6,000
Website: Natasha Porter Memorial Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: NSCA Foundation Minority Scholarship
Deadline: October 15, 2021
Amount: Up to $6,000
Website: NSCA Foundation Minority Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Robert L. Wiegel Scholarship for Coastal Studies
Deadline: October 15, 2021
Amount: Up to $4,000
Website: https://www.sdfoundation.org/students/other-tsdf-scholarships/
Name: Fujifilm x Urban Outfitters Scholarship
Deadline: October 16, 2021
Amount: Up to $10,000
Website: Urban Outfitters & Fujifilm Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest
Deadline: October 28, 2021
Amount: Up to $100,000
Website: Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: American Bullion Scholarship
Deadline: October 31, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: American Bullion Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: CollegeXpress One-Question Science & Engineering Scholarship
Deadline: October 31, 2021
Amount: $500
Website: CollegeXpress $750 Easy No Essay Scholarship Contest Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: 2021 Pursuing a Positive Impact Scholarship
Deadline: October 31, 2021
Amount: Up to $3,000
Website: 2019-20 PURSUING A POSITIVE IMPACT SCHOLARSHIP Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship
Deadline: October 31, 2021
Amount: $2,000
Website: Unigo $2,000 Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: The Home Depot Orange Scholars Scholarship
Deadline: November 1, 2021
Amount: Up to $2,500
Website: The Home Depot Orange Scholars Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Thomas J. Henry Leadership Scholarship
Deadline: November 1, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: Thomas J. Henry Leadership Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Buildium Women in Technology Scholarship
Deadline: November 1, 2021
Amount: Up to $5,000
Website: Buildium Women in Technology Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Richard D. Stehly Memorial Scholarship
Deadline: November 2, 2021
Amount: $5,000
Website: Richard D. Stehly Memorial Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Education Matters Scholarship
Deadline: November 30, 2021
Amount: $5,000
Website: Unigo $5,000 Education Matters Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: Project Yellow Light Scholarship
Deadline: November 30, 2021
Amount: Up to $8,000
Website: Project Yellow Light scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Stop-Painting.com Essay Scholarships
Deadline: November 15, 2021
Amount: $2,000
Website: Stop-Painting.com Essay Scholarships Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: 2020 Overcoming Adversity Scholarship
Deadline: November 30, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: 2020 Overcoming Adversity Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: NABF Scholarship Program
Deadline: December 1, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: NABF Scholarship Program Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Kelly Law Autism/ASD Scholarship
Deadline: December 10, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: Kelly Law Autism/ASD Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Good Samaritan Scholarship
Deadline: December 30, 2021
Amount: $1,000
Website: Good Samaritan Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Home Depot Foundation’s Path to Pro Scholarship by SkillPointe Foundation
Deadline: December 31, 2021
Amount: Up to $6,000
Website: Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro Scholarship by SkillPointe Foundation ($2,000) Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: AfterCollege/AACN $10,000 Scholarship Fund
Deadline: December 31, 2021
Amount: Up to $10,000
Website: AfterCollege/AACN $10,000 Scholarship Fund Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Unigo $10K Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2021
Amount: $10,000
Website: Unigo Annual $10K Scholarship | Unigo
Name: Top Ten List Scholarship
Deadline: December 31, 2021
Amount: $1,500
Website: Unigo $1,500 Top Ten List Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: L. Gordon Bittle Memorial Scholarship
Deadline: January 29, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: L. Gordon Bittle Memorial Scholarship - Apply for Scholarships (petersons.com)
Name: William Male Foundation Grant
Deadline: December 31, 2021
Amount: Up to $5,000
Website: Grant Info - William Male Foundation - Arts Grant San Diego
Name: I Have a Dream Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: I Have a Dream Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Alfred Steele Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: Up to $3,000
Website: Alfred Steele Scholarship - ASPE
Name: Microsoft Scholarship Program
Deadline: January 31, 2022
Amount: Up to $25,000
Website: Microsoft Scholarship Program Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Benjamin & Patricia Allen Scholarship
Deadline: February 2, 2022
Amount: Varies
Website: Benjamin And Patricia Allen Scholarship - Scholarships.com
Name: Elks National Foundation Legacy Awards Scholarship
Deadline: February 7, 2022
Amount: Up to $4,000
Website: Elks.org :: Legacy Scholarship Awards
Name: AFA Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship
Deadline: February 15, 2022
Amount: $5,000
Website: AFA Teens For Alzheimers Awareness College Scholarship - Scholarships.com
Name: Sweet and Simple Scholarship
Deadline: February 28, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: Unigo $1,500 Sweet and Simple Scholarship | Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Superpower Scholarship
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Amount: $2,500
Website: Unigo $2,500 Superpower Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: Appraisal Institute Education & Relief Undergraduate Scholarship
Deadline: April 1, 2022
Amount: Up to $1,000
Website: Appraisal Institute Education & Relief Undergraduate Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Ayn Rand Anthem Essay Scholarship
Deadline: April 28, 2022
Amount: Up to $2,000
Website: https://programs.aynrand.org/prog/2021-22_anthem_essay_contest/
Name: Ayn Rand the Fountainhead Essay Scholarship
Deadline: April 28, 2022
Amount: Up to $5,000
Website: https://programs.aynrand.org/prog/2021-22_the_fountainhead_essay_contest/
Name: All About Education Scholarship
Deadline: April 30, 2022
Amount: $3,000
Website: Unigo $3,000 All About Education Scholarship | Apply Now
Name: Fifth Month Scholarship
Deadline: May 31, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: Fifth Month Scholarship Details - Apply Now | Unigo
Name: Do-Over Scholarship
Deadline: June 30, 2022
Amount: $1,500
Website: Annual Unigo $1,500 Do Over Scholarship | Apply Now
